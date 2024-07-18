President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.
The News Agency of Nigeria quoted the White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to have said in a statement that Mr Biden is “vaccinated and boosted and he is experiencing mild symptoms.”
According to the statement, the positive test came following an event Mr Biden attended in Nevada.
The report noted that Mr Biden will be returning to his private residence in Delaware, “where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time.”
Doctor’s comment
According to the statement, Mr Biden’s doctor reportedly said the president had shown “upper respiratory symptoms” in the afternoon, including a runny nose and a cough.
His physician said the results of a PCR confirmation test are still pending but that the president has received the first dose of the COVID drug Paxlovid.
The 81-year-old President last tested positive for COVID-19 in 2022. At the time, he only suffered from mild symptoms, according to the White House.
However, due to his advanced age, the President is considered to be at higher risk of becoming severely ill from COVID-19.
The latest development comes amidst the ongoing debates surrounding Mr Biden’s mental acuity and physical condition ahead of the November presidential election.
American electorate and political analysts are scrutinising the capacity of the President to steer the wheel of the nation for another four years.
His major rival, Donald Trump, has officially picked the nomination of the opposition Republican Party ahead of the poll.
