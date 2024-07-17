The Imo House of Assembly has asked Governor Hope Uzodinma to sack the state’s Chief Judge, Theresa Chikeka, over allegation of age falsification.

The assembly made the resolution during their plenary session on Wednesday, TheCable reported.

How it began

A civil society organisation, the Civil Society Engagement Platform, had petitioned the assembly alleging that the chief judge falsified her age.

The group’s director of investigation, Ndubuisi Onyemaechi, signed the petition.

On 3 July, the assembly set up a four-member committee to investigate the chief judge following the petition.

The report

During the assembly plenary, on Wednesday, the four-member committee submitted its report which confirmed that the chief judge forged her age as claimed by the petitioners.

The Chairperson of the Committee, Ikenna Ihezuo, while presenting the report to the assembly, described the “act as gross misconduct.”

Mr Ihezuo said the committee invited the petitioners, the head of service, the secretary of Imo State Judiciary Commission and Mrs Chikeka, in the course of the investigation.

He said while others honoured the invitation, the chief judge did not.

The lawmaker said the committee also wrote the secretary to the council and director of administration of the Nigerian Law School to find out the date of birth which the chief judge filled in her form for admission into the school.

He said the committee found that the chief judge, Mrs Chikeka, allegedly falsified her age from 27 October, 1956, to 27 October 1958.

“Consequently, the committee recommended that the Governor of the State, Hope Uzodinma, should remove the Chief Judge of the state, Honourable Justice Theresa Chukwuemeka Chikeka, from office for misconduct in keeping with the Section 292 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended),” he said.

“In addition, the committee ruled that the House resolution on the issue be forwarded to the National Judicial Commission for further action.”

