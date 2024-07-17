The Imo House of Assembly has asked Governor Hope Uzodinma to sack the state’s Chief Judge, Theresa Chikeka, over allegation of age falsification.
The assembly made the resolution during their plenary session on Wednesday, TheCable reported.
How it began
A civil society organisation, the Civil Society Engagement Platform, had petitioned the assembly alleging that the chief judge falsified her age.
The group’s director of investigation, Ndubuisi Onyemaechi, signed the petition.
|
On 3 July, the assembly set up a four-member committee to investigate the chief judge following the petition.
The report
During the assembly plenary, on Wednesday, the four-member committee submitted its report which confirmed that the chief judge forged her age as claimed by the petitioners.
The Chairperson of the Committee, Ikenna Ihezuo, while presenting the report to the assembly, described the “act as gross misconduct.”
Mr Ihezuo said the committee invited the petitioners, the head of service, the secretary of Imo State Judiciary Commission and Mrs Chikeka, in the course of the investigation.
He said while others honoured the invitation, the chief judge did not.
The lawmaker said the committee also wrote the secretary to the council and director of administration of the Nigerian Law School to find out the date of birth which the chief judge filled in her form for admission into the school.
READ ALSO: Killing of vigilante in Imo, Anyim’s defection, other top stories from South-east
He said the committee found that the chief judge, Mrs Chikeka, allegedly falsified her age from 27 October, 1956, to 27 October 1958.
“Consequently, the committee recommended that the Governor of the State, Hope Uzodinma, should remove the Chief Judge of the state, Honourable Justice Theresa Chukwuemeka Chikeka, from office for misconduct in keeping with the Section 292 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended),” he said.
“In addition, the committee ruled that the House resolution on the issue be forwarded to the National Judicial Commission for further action.”
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999