President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Didi Esther Walson-Jack as Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, with effect from 14 August 2024.

Mrs Walson-Jack was appointed as Federal Permanent Secretary in 2017 and has served in several ministries.

The new appointee will take over from the incumbent Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, who is due to retire on 13 August 2024.

President Tinubu, while thanking the outgoing Head of Service for her stewardship, tasks the incoming Head of Service to discharge her duties with innovative flair, integrity, and stringent adherence to the extant rules and regulations of the Civil Service of the Federation.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

