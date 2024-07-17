The House of Representatives has passed the 2024 budget of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The House approved the N1.9 trillion budget on Wednesday following a clause-by-clause consideration of the budget report submitted by the Committee on NDDC.

Chairperson of the Committee, Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, presented the report, which was considered by the Committee on Supply chaired by

According to the report, the House approved N38.5 billion for personnel costs, N29.2 billion for overhead, N8.7 billion for internal capital projects, N1 trillion for legacy capital projects to be funded through borrowings, and N835 billion for projects.

On the revenue side, the House approved N170 billion as arrears from the federal government, N1 trillion from borrowings, N324.8 billion as federal government contributions, N25 billion as ecological funds, and N12 billion as money brought forward.

The House adopted the report without opposition.

Allocation of Projects

The nine states in the commission will receive N1.5 trillion worth of projects. Additionally, N284.9 billion is allocated to the head office.

Delta State leads in terms of projects, with N284.9 billion allocated. Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa States received N243 billion and N231 billion, respectively.

Over N225 billion in development projects has been approved for Rivers State, N155 billion for Edo State, N115 billion for Ondo State, N110 billion for Abia State, N113 billion for Imo State, and N87 billion for Cross River State.

