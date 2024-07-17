The House of Representatives has pledged N100 million to the Nigerian contingent for the 2024 Paris Olympics in France.

The pledge was made on Wednesday when the Minister of Sport, John Enoh, led the athletes, the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), and the Paralympic Committee of Nigeria (PCN) on a visit to the House.

Deputy Speaker Ben Kalu announced the pledge in his speech during the special session.

Mr Kalu said the N100 million would be drawn from the House members’ salaries.

“I am conveying the decision of the leadership of the House to you. To kick the ball rolling, we are supporting you with a sum of N100 million,” Mr Kalu said after delivering a speech on behalf of the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen.

“We are using this opportunity to call on other lovers of sport to support the team because sport unites us all as a nation. We urge the private sector to support the team,” Mr Kalu added.

Nigeria is sending a strong contingent of 87 athletes to the event holding between 26 July and 11 August.

Funding has always been an issue for Team Nigeria in past years at major international tournaments. Sometimes, teams do not receive their allowances and other entitlements, leading to protests.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that President Bola Tinubu directed the full release of the budgeted sum to the team.

Majority of Nigerian contingent camping in Germany – Minister

Briefing the lawmakers on the preparations by the ministry, Mr Enoh said the ministry has organised local and international camping for the team.

He disclosed that some team members are currently in Germany, where they are camped before moving to France.

“For the 2024 Olympics, a part of the contingent is already in Germany because before now, the ministry has organised local and international camping. The Paralympics are doing their local campaign,” he said.

While commending the House for hosting the team, Mr Enoh called for continuous collaboration between the House and the sports administrators.

“The sports sector never gets this kind of recognition. Let this not be a one-off; let this be the beginning of a continued conversation.

“There is no other sector that makes the kind of contribution the sports sector makes to this country,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the House Committee on Army, Aminu Balele (APC, Katsina), donated $2000 to the team, and the money was presented to them in cash.

