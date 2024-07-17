Suspected bandits, on Wednesday, shot a man in Kuchiko El-Rufai community near the Nigerian Law School in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The man, identified as Nathaniel Dosunmu, was attacked when the bandits invaded the community between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m.
Mr Dosunmu was said to have been shot in the elbow when he turned down the request of the bandits to open his door.
A resident of the community, who requested not to be named for security reasons, told PREMIUM TIMES on the phone that the bandits threatened to shoot the victim if he did not comply while conversing with him through his window.
“The kidnappers entered Mr Nathaniel Dosunmu’s residence. They made several attempts to abduct him but failed. However, Mr Dosunmu was shot in the elbow,” he said.
The resident further said during the kidnapping attempt, Mr Dosunmu tried to use chemicals at his disposal to fend off the attackers through his window before he was shot.
He said the chemical also affected the victim’s hand due to its harmful nature.
The resident added that the local vigilante intervened, exchanging gunfire with the bandits, who subsequently fled the community.
“Before the Nigeria Police and the Army arrived, the kidnappers had already left. Currently, Bwari Police Station and the Nigerian Army checkpoint are on high alert,” he said.
Inadequate medical facilities
The residents reportedly mobilised and transported Mr Dosunmu to Bwari General Hospital for treatment, but the hospital management said it could not treat gunshot wounds.
“Bwari General Hospital referred us to Kubwa General Hospital. At Kubwa, we had an X-ray done and bought some drugs, but when they examined the wound, they said they couldn’t treat it,” he said.
“The hospital said they couldn’t treat both the gunshot wound and the chemical burn on the same hand. They referred us to the Federal Medical Centre in Jabi. We have registered him there, and Mr Dosunmu is under intensive care,” the resident added.
Police unaware
In a phone interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, the FCT Police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, said she was unaware of the incident.
“You just woke me up now, asking me to comment on something. How can I know anything in my sleep?” she said.
Ms Adeh did not respond to subsequent calls to her mobile telephone.
Recurring kidnappings
This newspaper learnt that over the past two years, more than 13 residents have been abducted from Kuchiko El-Rufai, mainly due to its proximity to Niger State.
The persistent threat has forced many landlords to abandon their homes, turning them into tenants in safer areas.
“This community has become a target for kidnappers who can strike at any time. Just two months ago, a director from the Federal Capital Development Authority was kidnapped and has yet to be released.
“Kidnappers have taken over parts of the FCT. It’s almost as if they are waiting to hoist their flags,” the resident said.
It was learnt that the community has repeatedly appealed to security agencies, including the Office of the National Security Adviser, the Nigeria Police, and the Nigerian Army, for increased security measures.
