Ten out of the 13 governors elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have so far arrived the Enugu State Government House for the party’s Governors Forum meeting on Wednesday.
The governors were Oluwaseyi Makinde of Oyo, Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Godwin Obaseki of Edo, Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, Agbu Kefas of Taraba and Dauda Lawal of Zamfara states.
Others were Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers and the host governor, Peter Mbah of Enugu State.
The agenda for the meeting remained unclear for now.
Sources disclosed that the Acting National Chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagum, and other key party leaders were expected to join the governors in Enugu.
The sources said the governors would most likely deliberate on organising successful state congresses nationwide on 27 July, preparing for the forthcoming Edo and Ondo states off-season governorship election.
They are also expected to review the implications of the recent Supreme Court judgment granting financial autonomy to local governments, as well as mass defections of top party members in Imo, Abia states, and the recent defection of the former President of the Senate, Pius Anyim and others to the ruling All Progressives Congress.
The governors of Osun Ademola Adeleke and Bayelsa Douye Diri were yet to arrive at the time of filing this report.
(NAN)
