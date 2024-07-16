The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has signed the state’s Emirates Council Bill 2024, which created three new second-class emirates in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the governor assented to the bill a few hours after the state House of Assembly passed it on Tuesday.

The new law reversed the dissolution of the three emirates but downgraded their emirs to second-class status.

In a statement, the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature, said the governor assented to the bill at 5:26 p.m. at the Council Chamber of the Government House.

“This development underscores our unwavering commitment to preserving our traditional institutions and cultural heritage, recognising them as essential pillars of peace and heritage conservation.”

“Governor Yusuf also urged the newly established emirates to diligently serve humanity, as the state government is to reveal the names of the new emirs soon”, the statement stated.

Mr Bature said the second-class emirs would be subordinates of the Emir of Kano, a position currently held by Lamido Sanusi.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

The new second-class emirates include Rano with Rano as headquarters and Bunkure and Kibiya LGAs under it.

Karaye Emirate has Karaye as the council headquarters and Rogo LGA as part of its domain.

Also, Gaya Emirate, with its headquarters in Gaya, has Ajingi and Albasu LGA under it.

The new twist in the state followed the repeal of the State Emirate Council Law 2019 on 23 May.

In May, the lawmakers amended the emirate council law of the state to scrap the emirates of Gaya, Rano, Karaye and Bichi and restore Kano as the only emirate in the state.

The development, which saw the removal of the five sitting emirs and the reinstatement of Lamido Sanusi as the emir of Kano, led to an ongoing crisis in the state and battles in the law courts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

