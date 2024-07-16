A member of the House of Representatives, Ekene Adams, has passed away.

Mr Adams died on Tuesday.

The lawmaker, until his death, represented Chikun/Kajuru federal constituency of Kaduna State.

He was also the chairman of the House Committee on Sports.

The spokesperson of the House, Akin Rotimi, confirmed the death of the lawmaker during a phone interview with PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Rotimi said the House will release an official statement to provide more details.

This newspaper could not immediately confirm the cause of the lawmaker’s death.

Mr Adams is, however, the second member of the House to die in the last one week.

Olaide Akinremi passed away last Wednesday after a brief illness.

Two other members Abdulkadir Danbuga and Isa DogonYaro died earlier.

Before joining the House on the platform of the Labour Party in 2023, Mr Adams worked in the sports sector. He served as general manager of Kada City FC in Kaduna State and Remo Stars in Ogun State.

The two chambers of the National Assembly are going to adjourn their Tuesday’s sessions early to mourn their departed colleague.

