The Nigerian military says it will support a temporary ban on mining activities to address the general insecurity in the country.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Chris Musa, a general, said this on Monday while appearing before the House of Representatives Committee on Solid Minerals.

The committee is investigating illegal mining in Nigeria.

Mr Musa, who was represented by the Director of Operations of the Nigerian Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Nnaemeka Ignatius, stated that the military backs the call for a one-year suspension of mining activities in the country.

The military’s stance on the suspension of mining was in response to a speech made by the House Leader, Julius Ihonvbere, wherein he said the lower chamber would consider drastic measures in the solid mineral sector.

Speaking on the proposed suspension, Mr Musa said there is a connection between insecurity and illegal mining in the country. He stated that there are speculations that banditry and terrorism are used as a smokescreen to protect illegal mining activities.

“The Leader of the House mentioned something about banning mining for a year. It is very important that we do that. I know the country is going to feel the effects in terms of revenue, but we need to take this step in order to ensure that we can decisively deal with those involved in illegal mining.

“One thing we have noticed is that insecurity thrives where illegal mining is happening. Someone once said that the issue of banditry and terrorism is like a smokescreen to stop the government and the military from dealing decisively with these people. I can’t confirm that for sure, but I know there is a correlation between insecurity and illegal mining,” he said.

He stated the military has been making arrests, including of some foreigners. However, he did not provide details of the arrests.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, also made the same claim recently but failed to disclose the names of the persons behind illegal mining in Nigeria.

$9 billion revenue loss

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Committee, Jonathan Gaza (SDP, Nasarawa), reiterated that the House is committed to blocking revenue leakages.

He claimed that the Nigerian government loses $9 billion to illegal mining, adding that there is also the insecurity component.

“The unregulated exploitation of our natural resources jeopardises the sustainability of the mineral sector, leading to environmental degradation and revenue loss that could otherwise benefit our communities and nation as a whole.

“It is imperative that we take, as a matter of urgency, decisive steps and necessary actions to address this issue and ensure that our solid mineral sector operates within the framework of the law, protecting our natural resources for future generations,” he said.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the House, Abbas Tajudeen, who was represented Mr Ihonvbere, said it (House) is determined to take decisive steps towards addressing nefarious mining practices.

He also announced that the House is set to hold a public hearing on two major bills in the mining sector: the Nigeria Minerals and Mining Act (Amendment) Bill and the Nigeria Solid Mineral Development Company (Establishment) Bill.

He stated that these hearings will be held on 17 July.

The Nigerian government has used the ban on mining in Zamfara State as strategy against insurgency, though insecurity persists in the state despite the action.

