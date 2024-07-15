In a momentous turn of events at the Republican National Convention 2024 (RNC2024), former President Donald Trump has officially surpassed the total number of votes needed to secure the Republican nomination for president. This marks a significant victory for Mr Trump and his supporters as the party rallies behind their candidate with renewed vigour.

The announcement came during the convention’s opening proceedings, on Monday, setting a triumphant tone for the days ahead. Marsha Blackburn, presenting the report for the Committee on Rules and Order of Business, made a compelling call to action. “We must return Donald J. Trump to the White House,” she declared, encapsulating the fervent sentiment shared by many within the party.

Adding to the chorus of support, Brian Jack, a Republican senator from Florida, expressed his pride and unwavering endorsement. “I am proud to have been serving the best president of our lifetime, Donald J. Trump,” he proclaimed, highlighting the deep loyalty and admiration that Mr Trump commands within Republican ranks.

Mr Trump’s nomination cements his position as a formidable contender in the upcoming presidential election, setting the stage for a highly anticipated and closely watched campaign season. As the convention continues, the focus will be on unifying the party and energising the base to secure a return to the White House.

The atmosphere in Milwaukee is charged with enthusiasm and determination as delegates and supporters celebrate this pivotal moment. The convention’s proceedings will undoubtedly shape the narrative of the 2024 election, with Mr Trump at the helm, promising a bold and dynamic campaign.

Monday’s convention comes two days after Mr Trump survived an assassination attempt.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a gunman was shot dead after shooting at the presidential hopeful during a rally in Pennsylvania. One rally attendee was shot dead in the shooting while two others were critically injured, officials said.

Stay tuned for more updates and insights from the RNC 2024 as the Republican Party rallies behind its nominee, setting its sights on November’s election.

Pearl Matibe is a Washington, DC-based correspondent and media commentator with expertise in US foreign policy and international security. You may follow her on Twitter: @PearlMatibe

