A prosecution witness told the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday how he received N1 billion to renovate former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello’s houses in the state and Abuja, the federal capital.

Aminu Rabiu, a businessman with Falala Construction and Interior Decoration Company, Abuja, testified in the trial of the former governor’s nephew, Ali Bello, and an alleged accomplice, Dauda Sulaiman.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) charged the two men with money laundering involving fraudulent diversion of N10 billion from Kogi State Government’s coffers during Mr Bello’s era as governor.

The former governor is facing separate charges of diverting over N80 billion from the state’s treasury. The commission charged him before another judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja. The prosecution also named both the younger Bello and Mr Suleiman as accomplices in the case.

However, the commission has been unable to kick off Mr Bello’s trial due to his repeated absence from court. His repeated absence has stalled proceedings on five separate occasions. Also, the EFCC has been unable to execute the warrant the trial court issued for his arrest since April. The commission has also declared him wanted since April to no avail.

Ali Bello’s trial

On Monday, EFCC’s prosecution counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), narrated how he met the former governor through his wife, Amina Yahya Bello, in 2009 and how he subsequently received N1 billion from various sources to renovate the former governor’s houses.

“Yes, I know the immediate-past governor of Kogi State. His name is Alhaji Yahya Bello. I knew him through his wife, Amina Yahya Bello, sometime in 2009,” the witness said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

He confirmed knowing Ali Bello and Dauda Sulaiman, the two defendants in the case.

Mr Oyedepo asked the witness to confirm the owners of the houses in Jabi, Abuja; No 9, Benghazi, Abuja; No 9, Sabi Street, Zone 4, Abuja; No 1, Ikogosi Street, Maitama, Abuja, and the house in GRA Okene, Kogi State.

Responding, the witness said, “Yahaya Bello.”

He also said he renovated a house in Life Camp. He said the house belonged to Yahaya Bello.

How I was paid, and jobs I did – Witness

The witness told the court that he received payments in cash and bank transfers.

He said the least he received was N8 million from various people who paid him on behalf of Mr Bello at No 9, Benghazi Street, Abuja, and sometimes at Ali Bello’s house in Life Camp, Abuja.

“No 9 Benghazi. I renovated the house (with) finishing and furnishing. I was paid about three hundred and something million naira. They paid me in cash, in instalments.

“At Jabi, I did renovations, finishing and polishing. I was paid around N200 million in cash in instalments.

“Life Camp. Yes, I did the furnishing and polishing. I can’t remember but it is around N200 million in cash.”

The witness informed the court he has a Zenith Bank account through which he receives money through his company’s name, Falala Construction.

He recalled that his company was engaged to demolish and rebuild the Presidential Lodge in the Kogi State Government House. He said he received more than N600 million for the job.

“I also worked in Kogi State, Okene (Kogi State). I did the renovation. I remodelled the house and did the finishing. It was around N500 million. They paid me in cash. They were made in Abuja.”

Defence lawyers Abubakar Aliyu and Olusegun Jolaawo represented Ali Bello and Mr Suleiman on Monday.

At the previous court session, the sixth prosecution witness, Olom Egoro of Access Bank, told the judge that the EFCC requested the bank statements of the Kogi State Government House from 2018 to 2021.

The trial judge, James Omotosho, adjourned the case until 16 July.

Meanwhile, the judge overseeing the former governor’s case, Emeka Nwite, on 27 June, fixed 17 July for further hearing.

Mr Bello completed his eight-year tenure as governor in January.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, John Tsoho, rejected his call to transfer the case to the Lokoja Division of the court.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

