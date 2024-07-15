The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has lifted the visa ban on Nigerians travelling to that country, an official has announced.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this while briefing State House Correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Monday.

“You are aware that Nigeria has been discussing with the United Arab Emirates on the issue of visas for Nigerian passport holders going to the United Arab Emirates.

“Today, an agreement has been reached on that, and effective from today July 15, Nigerian passport holders are able to obtain a Visa to go to the United Arab Emirates.

“I can tell you that the agreement has been reached and effective from today, Nigerian passport holders intending to travel to the UAE are able to do so,” Mr Idris said.

The UAE, on 13 December 2021, issued a travel ban on passengers from Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo, citing a surge in the countries’ COVID-19 from passengers of the two nations.

In June, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, hinted that the visa restriction on Nigerians would soon be lifted, stating that the country had observed all protocols to facilitate the ban.

“We have done everything. We have resolved everything. Just wait for the announcement from the UAE government, and that announcement is imminent. They would announce… I want to give it to them to announce the date,” he said.

