The Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) has commended the Supreme Court for the landmark judgment granting financial autonomy to the 774 local government councils in the country.

Aminu Muazu-Maifata, the national president of ALGON, said this during a news conference on Monday in Lafia.

Mr Muazu-Maifata, who is also the chairman of Lafia Local Government Area of Nasarawa State and ALGON chairman in the state, expressed his joy over the judgement of the apex court.

The ALGON boss also commended President Bola Tinubu and the governors of the 36 states for accepting the Supreme Court’s decision.

He promised a cordial working relationship between the council chairpersons and the governors, adding that such a move would ensure proper developments at the grassroots.

The president added that the financial autonomy would propel the council chairpersons to redouble their efforts toward delivering dividends of democracy to the people at the grassroots.

“We know that there are so many expectations from us under the new arrangement where our funds will come directly from the federal government.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“Expectations will come from our people, our governors, and even the president who is passionate about the development of the rural areas.

“So, we are very much aware of all these expectations, and by the grace of God, the country will be better in the nearest future,” he added.

The ALGON boss, however, called for an upward review of the revenue accruing to the 774 councils, adding that it would enable them to comfortably pay the new minimum wage when approved.

He said that reviewing the sharing formula would enable the councils to embark on infrastructural development and address the security and other challenges currently ravaging rural communities.

“It will also help us to create more job opportunities and an enabling environment for people to go about their lawful businesses without fear of attack or intimidation,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Supreme Court granted financial autonomy to the 774 local government councils in the country on Thursday, July 11.

The Supreme Court, in suit No: SC/CV/343/2004, ordered the federal government to immediately commence direct payment of local government funds to area councils.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

