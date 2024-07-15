The Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) has commended the Supreme Court for the landmark judgment granting financial autonomy to the 774 local government councils in the country.
Aminu Muazu-Maifata, the national president of ALGON, said this during a news conference on Monday in Lafia.
Mr Muazu-Maifata, who is also the chairman of Lafia Local Government Area of Nasarawa State and ALGON chairman in the state, expressed his joy over the judgement of the apex court.
The ALGON boss also commended President Bola Tinubu and the governors of the 36 states for accepting the Supreme Court’s decision.
|
He promised a cordial working relationship between the council chairpersons and the governors, adding that such a move would ensure proper developments at the grassroots.
The president added that the financial autonomy would propel the council chairpersons to redouble their efforts toward delivering dividends of democracy to the people at the grassroots.
“We know that there are so many expectations from us under the new arrangement where our funds will come directly from the federal government.
“Expectations will come from our people, our governors, and even the president who is passionate about the development of the rural areas.
“So, we are very much aware of all these expectations, and by the grace of God, the country will be better in the nearest future,” he added.
The ALGON boss, however, called for an upward review of the revenue accruing to the 774 councils, adding that it would enable them to comfortably pay the new minimum wage when approved.
He said that reviewing the sharing formula would enable the councils to embark on infrastructural development and address the security and other challenges currently ravaging rural communities.
READ ALSO: UPDATED: Supreme Court affirms local governments’ financial autonomy, declares caretaker committees illegal
“It will also help us to create more job opportunities and an enabling environment for people to go about their lawful businesses without fear of attack or intimidation,” he said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Supreme Court granted financial autonomy to the 774 local government councils in the country on Thursday, July 11.
The Supreme Court, in suit No: SC/CV/343/2004, ordered the federal government to immediately commence direct payment of local government funds to area councils.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999