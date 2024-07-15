The National Chairperson of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, says the party is working hard to take over the remaining states in Nigeria’s South-east.

Mr Ganduje disclosed this on Sunday during the APC South-east Stakeholders’ Meeting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, Vanguard newspaper reported.

Of the five states in the South-east, only Imo and Ebonyi States are being ruled by the APC.

The three other states – Enugu, Abia and Anambra – are controlled by the PDP, Labour Party, and APGA, respectively.

‘Work in unison’

Speaking during the meeting, Mr Ganduje urged APC leaders in the South-east to work in unison for the overall interest of the APC and the party’s eventual takeover of the three remaining states in the region.

‘What we’re doing for the takeover’

APC has not enjoyed a huge following in the South-east because many believe that the party leaders are among the people behind the perceived marginalisation of the region.

But the national chairperson told the people that the APC as a party had begun the implementation of its blueprint for the de-marginalisation of the South-east.

He argued that the de-marginalisation initiative of the South-east would enable the people of the region to benefit “maximally from the present administration and gain access to the mainstream of national politics.”

Mr Ganduje stressed that all hands must be on deck for the “vicious circle of marginalisation” to be broken against all odds.

“For us to take over Enugu, Anambra and Abia States, we must unite and uphold internal democracy and understand the constitution of our party. We will soon start electronic registration. We will examine each polling unit to know the one that has registered for APC,” he said.

“We urge you (Ebonyi) to continue with this vigour until the South-east is brought into that political limelight.”

Hardship: ‘Be patient with Tinubu,’ – Uzodinma

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State regretted that Nigerians were going through tough times due to economic hardship.

However, Mr Uzodinma, the chairperson of the South-East Governors’ Forum, appealed to Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

The governor urged Nigerians, especially the people of the South-east, not to protest, assuring that Mr Tinubu’s economic policies will soon yield the desired results.

He claimed that those behind the protests in some parts of Nigeria were politicians who lost in the 2023 general elections.

“People engineering protests are people who lost elections. We will not let them incite our people. Nobody should incite us. We can never honour any crisis in Nigeria. We don’t want any crisis and war.

“I have no regrets for what we have passed through because it has made us stronger. Ebonyi is a template, and they have shown us the way. Abia is next. Don’t eat alone because if you eat alone, you die alone,” Mr Uzodinma said.

“I want to thank the national chairman for the programme to de-marginalise us (South-east). The more elections we win, the more things will get better.”

On his part, Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru, apparently referring to a crisis within the APC in the state, called for unity, peace and oneness among residents of Ebonyi State, irrespective of party affiliation.

Mr Nwifuru noted that peace was a “catalyst” for the overall development of the state and the region.

“It’s better to resolve by sacrifice other than through fighting and accepting the fact that every one of us is needed, and we believe that no one has the monopoly of violence.

“We want to make our party proud by allowing the people to decide. We want everybody to be part of us,” he said.

“Those that are against our party in the party will be shown the way out.”

