More than 70 media and civil society organisations have signed an open letter urging Israel to give journalists independent access to Gaza.

The organisations—which include the Associated Press, Agence France-Presse, BBC, CNN, The Guardian, The New York Times, and The Washington Post — point out that no independent media access to Gaza has been permitted since the start of the war, increasing the pressure on domestic journalists, and creating a space for mis- and disinformation to flourish.

“More than 100 journalists have been killed since the start of the war and those who remain are working in conditions of extreme deprivation. The result is that information from Gaza is becoming harder and harder to obtain and that the reporting which does get through is subject to repeated questions over its veracity,” the organisations say in the letter, which was coordinated by the Committee to Protect Journalists.

The letter comes ahead of a planned visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the United States, where he is set to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and address the U.S. Congress on 24 July.

CPJ CEO Jodie Ginsberg noted: “President Netanyahu describes Israel as a democracy. His actions with regard to the media tell a different story.

International, Israeli, and Palestinian journalists from outside Gaza should be given independent access to Gaza so they can judge for themselves what is happening in this war—rather than being spoon-fed with a handful of organised tours by the Israeli military.”

In addition to news outlets, the signatories—who span more than 27 countries—include professional groups and organisations dedicated to defending press freedom.

About the Committee to Protect Journalists

The Committee to Protect Journalists is an independent, nonprofit organisation that promotes press freedom worldwide. We defend the right of journalists to report the news safely and without fear of reprisal.

Read the full letter below:

We, the undersigned, request that Israeli authorities end immediately the restrictions on foreign media entering Gaza and grant independent access to international news organisations seeking to access the territory.

Nine months into the war, international reporters are still being denied access to Gaza except for rare and escorted trips arranged by the Israeli military. This effective ban on foreign reporting has placed an impossible and unreasonable burden on local reporters to document a war through which they are living. More than 100 journalists have been killed since the start of the war and those who remain are working in conditions of extreme deprivation. The result is that information from Gaza is becoming harder and harder to obtain and that the reporting which does get through is subject to repeated questions over its veracity.

We fully understand the inherent risks in reporting from war zones. These are risks that many of our organisations have taken over decades in order to investigate, document developments as they occur, and understand the impacts of wars the world over.

A free and independent press is the cornerstone of democracy. We ask that Israel uphold its commitments to press freedom by providing foreign media with immediate, independent access to Gaza, and that Israel abides by its international obligations to protect journalists as civilians.

Signatories

1. ABC News, United States

2. Agence France-Presse, France

3. Al-Araby Al-Jadeed

4. Alternative Press Syndicate, Lebanon

5. Arab Reporters for Investigative Journalism

6. Asian American Journalists Association, United States

7. Associated Press, United States

8. Association for International Broadcasting, United Kingdom

9. Association of Foreign Press Correspondents, United States

10. Bangladeshi Journalists in International Media, Bangladesh

11. BBC News, United Kingdom

12. Bianet, Turkey

13. Bloomberg News, United States

14. CBS News, United States

15. CNN Worldwide, United States

16. CONNECTAS

17. Community Media Forum Europe, Belgium

18. CTV News, Canada

19. Daily Maverick, South Africa

20. Daraj, Lebanon

21. Denik Referendum, Czech Republic

22. European Broadcasting Union, Switzerland

23. European Federation of Journalists

24. Financial Times, United Kingdom

25. Forbidden Stories, France

26. fotosintesi.info, Italy

27. Free Press Unlimited, The Netherlands

28. Global Investigative Journalism Network

29. Global Reporting Centre, Canada

30. International Association of Women in Radio and Television

31. International Center for Journalists, United States

32. International Fund for Public Interest Media

33. International Media Support, Denmark

34. International News Safety Institute, United Kingdom

35. International Women’s Media Foundation, United States

36. ITN, United Kingdom

37. Le Mauricien, Mauritius

38. McLatchy, United States

39. Media Development Center, Tunisia

40. Media Diversity Institute, United Kingdom

41. Middle East Eye

42. National Association of Hispanic Journalists, United States

43. National Press Club, United States

44. National Union of Journalists of the Philippines, The Philippines

45. NBC News, United States

46. Nieman Foundation for Journalism, Harvard University, United States

47. NPR, United States

48. Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project

49. Premium Times, Nigeria

50. Prospect Magazine, United Kingdom

51. Public Media Alliance

52. Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting, United States

53. Rory Peck Trust, United Kingdom

54. RTÉ News & Current Affairs, Ireland

55. Rural Media Network, Pakistan

56. Sky News, United Kingdom

57. SMN24Media, Sri Lanka

58. Somali Media Women Association, Somalia

59. Sveriges Radio, Sweden

60. The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, United Kingdom

61. The Foreign Press Association, Israel and the Palestinian

Territories

62. The Guardian, United Kingdom

63. The Irish Times, Ireland

64. The New Arab

65. The New York Times, United States

66. The Washington Post, United States

67. Twala, Algeria

68. Vocento, Spain

69. VRT News, Belgium

70. Wattan Media Network, Palestine

71. World Association for Christian Communication

72. World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA), Germany

73. Yle News and Current Affairs, Finland

