The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has advised the authorities of the Nigerian police against the imposition of the new Central Motor Registry Information System (CMRIS) certification charges on Nigerians.

The association advised the police authorities in a press statement on Sunday, urging them to review the plan as Nigerians are already subjected to multiple taxations, levies and tariffs amid economic hardship in the country.

It “acknowledges that the issuance of Central Motor Registry Information System (CMRIS) certificate is one that the Nigeria Police Force ought to critically reconsider in view of the various levies that Nigerian citizens and businesses are already subjected to, and the present unfavourable economic condition of the country,” the statement by the association’s National Publicity Secretary, Akorede Habeeb Lawal, reads in part.

“The concern by NBA over multiple taxations, tariffs, levies, and charges on Nigerians is the primary reason for convening a one-day conference coming up on 18 July 2024, with the theme: Tax, Tariffs and the Taxpayer: Exploring the Impact on the Public and Economy.”

Meanwhile, later on Sunday, the police authorities suspended the enforcement of the certification, which was scheduled to commence on 29 July.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that many Nigerians condemned the earlier announcement, with the NBA giving the police one week to rescind the decision.

The critics argued that it was not the duty of the police to issue such vehicle documents.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

In his statement on Sunday, police spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi defended the decision of the police to issue the certificate to vehicle owners who pay for it.

“The e-CMR will provide a firsthand database to the Force for curbing vehicular crimes as dedicated officers can access real-time comprehensive data of every vehicle on their tablets,” he wrote.

Mr Adejobi said police chief Kayode Egbetokun suspended the enforcement of the certificate to allow for ‘mass enlightenment’ of Nigerians.

The police announced the plan to enforce the digitalised Central Motor Registry (e-CMR) across the country to combat insecurity. The e-CMR will provide real-time access to motor vehicle data, enhancing the police’s ability to tackle vehicle-related crimes.

NBA-SPIDEL saga

Meanwhile, the NBA also disowned a statement issued by its members, John Aikpokpo-Martins and Funmi Adeogun, on behalf of the NBA-Section on Public Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL).

“To be certain, both Aikpokpo-Martins and Funmi Adeogun have no authority whatsoever to issue a statement on behalf of the NBA-SPIDEL or any Section or Forum of the NBA.

“The NBA-National Executive Council had since 29 February 2024 removed the Executive Members of SPIDEL, of which John Aikpokpo-Martins Martins and Funmi Adeogun were Chairman and Secretary respectively, and replaced with a Caretaker Committee,” the statement said.

Read NBA’s full statement below.

RE: ISSUANCE OF CENTRAL MOTOR REGISTRY INFORMATION SYSTEM (CMRIS) CERTIFICATE BY THE NIGERIA POLICE FORCE: A DEMAND FOR THE IMMEDIATE STOPPAGE OF SAME.

*NOTICE OF DISCLAIMER AND NBA OFFICIAL REACTION TO ISSUANCE OF CMRIS*

The leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has become aware of a statement authored by John Aikpokpo-Martins and Funmi Adeogun allegedly on behalf of the NBA-Section on Public Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL) on the above subject.

The NBA hereby disclaims the said statement credited to John Aikpokpo-Martins and Funmi Adeogun on behalf of the NBA-SPIDEL.

The said statement was neither issued with the consent nor authority of the NBA.

To be certain, both Aikpokpo-Martins and Funmi Adeogun have no authority whatsoever to issue a statement on behalf of the NBA-SPIDEL or any Section or Forum of the NBA.

The NBA-National Executive Council had since 29 February 2024 removed the Executive Members of SPIDEL, of which John Aikpokpo-Martins Martins and Funmi Adeogun were Chairman and Secretary respectively, and replaced with a Caretaker Committee.

Other members that were removed alongside John Aikpokpo-Martins and Funmi Adeogun are: Princess Frank-Chukwuani, Chinedu Obienu, Abdullahi Karaye, Charity Ibezim, Dr. Monday Ubani, Prof. Paul Ananaba SAN, Kunle Adegoke, SAN, Uju Agomoh, Esq, Kunle Edun, Esq, Okey Ohagba, Esq, Yakubu Bawa, Esq, Dorn-Claimz Enamhe, Esq, Igbeaku Evulukwu, Esq, Chinelo Ofoegbunam, Esq, Sam Ajayi Jaiye, Esq and Chisom Onuoha, Esq.

Both John Aikpokpo-Martins and Funmi Adeogun are not only aware of this fact, they have filed an action to challenge their removal (which by itself acknowledges that they have been removed).

Therefore, it is not only a misrepresentation to hold themselves out as they did, it is criminal, illegal, and gross misconduct on their part to do so.

For the avoidance of doubt, the following persons constitute the Caretaker Committee of the NBA-SPIDEL:

1. Sir Steve Adehi, SAN – Chairman.

2. Yakubu Philemon, SAN – Alternate Chairman

3. Ben Oji – Secretary

4. Ronke Adeyemi – Member

5. Eva Amadi – Treasurer

The NBA, therefore, urges the general public to disregard the said statement purportedly issued on behalf of the NBA-SPIDEL by both John Aikpokpo-Martins and Funmi Adeogun, as they lack the authority to do so.

The NBA, however acknowledges that the issuance of Central Motor Registry Information System (CMRIS) certificate is one that the Nigeria Police Force ought to critically reconsider in view of the various levies that Nigerian citizens and businesses are already subjected to, and the present unfavourable economic condition of the country.

The concern by NBA over multiple taxations, tariffs, levies, and charges on Nigerians is the primary reason for convening a one day conference coming up on 18 July 2024, with the theme: Tax, Tariffs and the Taxpayer: Exploring the Impact on the Public and Economy.

The President of the NBA, Mr. Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, OON, SAN has reached out to the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force on the introduction of this new levy and will engage the IGP and if need be, the Presidency on the need to reconsider this, or any other government policy that seeks to impose any additional burden on Nigerians.

Akorede Habeeb Lawal,

National Publicity Secretary,

Nigerian Bar Association (NBA)

14 July 2024.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

