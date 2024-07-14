The Nigerian police have announced the suspension of the enforcement of the controversial e-CMR on vehicle owners.

The police had earlier announced that the enforcement would commence on 29th July which would have led to sanctions on vehicle owners who do not posses the e-CMR.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that many Nigerians condemned the earlier announcement and the Nigeria Bar Association gave the police one week to rescind the decision.

The critics argued that it was not the duty of the police to issue such vehicle documents.

In his statement on Sunday, police spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi defended the decision of the police to issue the certificate to vehicle owners who pay for it.

“The e-CMR will provide a firsthand database to the Force for curbing vehicular crimes as dedicated officers can access real-time comprehensive data of every vehicle on their tablets,” he wrote.

Mr Adejobi said police chief Kayode Egbetokun suspended the enforcement of the certificate to allow for ‘mass enlightenment’ of Nigerians.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has ordered an immediate suspension of the proposed enforcement of the e-CMR initially scheduled to commence on the 29th of July, 2024.

“This is to give ample opportunity for mass enlightenment and education of all citizens and residents on the process, benefits and effectiveness in solving the challenge of vehicle related crimes, and protection of individual and corporate vehicle ownership,” Mr Adejobi wrote.

Read Mr Adejobi’s full statement below.

PRESS RELEASE

E-CMR: POLICE HIGHLIGHTS BENEFITS, EFFICIENCY OF APPLICATION TO CURB VIOLENT CRIMES

As IGP Orders Suspension of Enforcement Process, Massive Enlightenment of Nigerian Residents

Following the reconfiguration and commencement of the electronic central motor registry registration process (e-CMR), the Police has deemed it necessary to highlight the benefits and effectiveness of the e-CMR initiative which is designed to ensure the safety and security of all types of vehicles including motorcycles by collating data imputed into the system by vehicle owners and acting on such to flag the vehicles if reported stolen.

The e-CMR will provide a firsthand database to the Force for curbing vehicular crimes as dedicated officers can access real-time comprehensive data of every vehicle on their tablets. Similarly, the e-CMR will prevent multiple registration of vehicles and serve as a database to collate biometric and other data of vehicle owners and individuals, adding value to the national database and incident report portal generated from other Ministries, Departments and Agencies towards general security.

Furthermore, contrary to news making the round and insinuations about the e-CMR, the NPF wishes to state categorically that the e-CMR is not a revenue generating platform but an initiative to digitalize policing for effectiveness and general safety of lives and property of Nigeria residents.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has ordered an immediate suspension of the proposed enforcement of the e-CMR initially scheduled to commence on the 29th of July, 2024. This is to give ample opportunity for mass enlightenment and education of all citizens and residents on the process, benefits and effectiveness in solving the challenge of vehicle related crimes, and protection of individual and corporate vehicle ownership.

Members of the public are urged to obtain the digitalized CMR certificate online at cmris.npf.gov.ng. For further inquiries, individuals can contact the 24/7 hotline (02018870133), CMR Command Centre at FHQ Abuja (08117777666, 09169892000) and FHQ Annex Lagos (08117777555, 09169891000). Technical support is also available at cmrtech@npfcmr.ng.

In light of this, we seek the understanding and support of all well-meaning Nigerians and residents to key into the e-CMR system. In the same vein, the IGP charges all Police officers to desist from requesting for e-CMR certificates as individuals found extorting or exploiting members of the public on the guise of not having e-CMR certificates will be sanctioned accordingly as the enforcement which will be done by only dedicated officers has been suspended till further notice.

ACP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, mnipr, mipra, fCAI,

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

FOR: INSPECTOR-GENERAL OF POLICE

FORCE HEADQUARTERS, ABUJA

14th July, 2024

