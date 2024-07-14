President Bola Tinubu has joined other world leaders to condemn the assassination attempt on ex-US President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

The shooting on Saturday grazed Mr Trump’s right ear and killed one bystander. Two other spectators were critically wounded.

In a post on X, Mr Tinubu said the attack on Mr Trump is “distasteful and goes beyond the pale of democratic norms.”

“Violence has no place in democracy,” the Nigerian leader said, adding, “Nigeria stands in solidarity with the United States of America at this time.”

The US Secret Service killed the suspected shooter who attacked Mr Trump from an elevated position outside the rally venue. The US police also said they are still investigating the shooting.

Other World Leaders React

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the “inexcusable attack” on the United States and Australia’s shared democratic values.

“In Australia, as in the United States, the essence and the purpose of our democracies is that we can express our views, debate our disagreements and resolve our differences peacefully,” ABC News reported Mr Albanese as saying.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he is: “appalled by the shocking scenes at President Trump’s rally and we send him and his family our best wishes. Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was “sickened” by the shooting at Mr Trump. “It cannot be overstated — political violence is never acceptable.”

French President Emmanuel Macron extended his “thoughts” to Mr Trump. “I send him my wishes for a speedy recovery. A spectator has died, and several are injured. It is a tragedy for our democracies. France shares the shock and indignation of the American people.”

In the same vein, China’s President Xi Jinping expressed his “compassion and sympathy” with Mr Trump.

“China is closely following the situation surrounding the shooting of former President Donald Trump,” the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “deeply concerned by the attack on my friend.”

He added, “Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him a speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people.”

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan condemned the assassination attempt on X, offering his good wishes to Mr Trump, his family and supporters.

He said he believed “the investigation into the attack will be conducted effectively” so as not to undermine the US elections.

