A former president of the Nigerian Senate, Pius Anyim, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Anyim formally joined the APC on Saturday at Pa Oruta Ngele Township Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, during the final campaign rally ahead of local government elections in the state.

The APC National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, posted a video of the rally on his X page on Saturday.

“Live at Abakaliki Stadium at APC Rally in Ebonyi State to receive Sen Pius Anyim, former President of the Senate and other high calibre politicians of the South-East to the APC and for the Local Govt election,” Mr Basiru said of the video.

“Our commitment to a virile national Party is unwavering!” he added.

Mr Anyim was received into the APC by the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Other dignitaries at the rally were Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi, the Minister of Works, David Umahi, and Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, the chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum.

A former governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Ebonyi, Edwin Nkwegu, and a former PDP senator, Joseph Ogba, were among the politicians who defected to the APC with Mr Anyim.

Mr Anyim had supported the APC against his party, the PDP, during the 2023 governorship election in Ebonyi.

Works minister, Mr Umahi, while welcoming the former Senate president to the APC, called on the people of Ebonyi and the South-east to support President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He said Mr Tinubu means well for the South-east.

