President Bola has appointed a new special adviser on Senate Matters.

He is Bashir Mohammed, a former senator for Kano Central Senatorial District.

The appointment was contained in a statement by the president’s spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, on Saturday.

Mr Mohammed will replace Abdullahi Gumel, a former senator from Jigawa State, who was appointed last year.

The statement said, “President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Bashir Mohammed as special adviser to the President on Senate Matters (Office of the President).

“Mr. Mohammed is an experienced politician and businessman from Kano State.

“He is a former senator representing Kano Central and former Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“The president expects that the new Special Adviser on Senate Matters will deploy his immense experience for enhanced synergy between the Executive and the Legislature and for improved government performance.”

President Tinubu also named Idris Ajimobi, son of the late governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, as his senior special assistant Livestock Development.

The statement said the appointment followed the recent inauguration of the Presidential Committee on Implementation of Livestock Reforms and the esestablishment of a new Ministry of Livestock Development.

The statement reads, “President Tinubu also approved the appointment of Idris Ajimobi as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Livestock Development (Office of the President).

“The appointment follows the recent inauguration of the Presidential Committee on Implementation of Livestock Reforms and the establishment of a new Ministry of Livestock Development.

“The president seeks to harness and develop Nigeria’s agricultural potential, including the animal husbandry ecosystem, to spur sustainable economic growth, create industries and jobs, and eradicate violent conflicts between farmers and herders over time.

“President Tinubu expects efficient coordination and liaison on matters relating to this critical sector.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

