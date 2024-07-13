President Bola Tinubu has described former Governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba, as a notable Nigerian who is always concerned about the oneness of Nigeria and her development.

President Tinubu said this on Saturday at the public launch of a book, “My Life in the Public Eye,” to mark Mr Osoba’s 85th birthday at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The President, who was represented by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, highlighted the leading roles Mr Osoba played as a member of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) in ensuring that the country returned to democratic rule.

Mr Tinubu recalled the celebrant’s efforts in co-forming the All Progressives Congress (APC), adding that the foremost journalist is always interested in discussing issues with positive impact for Nigeria and Nigerians.

While noting that Mr Osoba’s life would serve as a source of inspiration to the young ones, the President called on other Nigerians with a wealth of experience to pen them down for posterity.

He acknowledged the current economic situation in the country, but emphasised that his administration was working to address food shortages, just as he called on Nigerians to grow what they eat.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, appreciated the author for putting the book together for the benefit of the next generation, adding that Mr Osoba is a great nationalist whose contribution to national development is unparalleled.

In his address, Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, while recalling the exploit of Mr Osoba in journalism, said as a young reporter covering the civil war, he discovered the bodies of the late Prime Minister, Tafawa Balewa and Finance Minister, Festus Okotie-Eboh.

He said during his tenure as Governor of the Gateway State, Mr Osoba exemplified unwavering dedication, integrity, and a profound commitment to public service, adding that he contributed to the development, stability and progress of Nigeria and Ogun State.

“Throughout his leadership, Chief Olusegun Osoba navigated challenges with foresight and determination, laying the foundation for the socio-economic growth we enjoy today. His visionary policies in education, healthcare, rural electrification, infrastructure, and agriculture have left an indelible mark on our state’s landscape.

“Chief Osoba’s exceptional drive and penchant for rural development are unprecedented in the history of our state, as he changed the narrative of rural-urban migration during his tenure as Governor by taking development to these communities,” Mr Abiodun added.

The occasion, the governor noted, represented the ideals that the celebrant personifies, which include good governance that guarantees freedom, fairness, inclusiveness, equity, and justice, making life more abundant and prosperous for the people of Ogun State.

Secretary to the Federal Government, George Akume, praised Mr Osoba as a cerebral and highly intelligent man, noting that his views on national and political issues are always cogent. He appreciated him for putting his experience in the public service into writing.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, noted that Mr Osoba was a prolific writer who is passionate about the development of the country.

He called on upcoming journalists not to de-market the nation but write and comment on issues that would be of benefit to the people.

In his goodwill message, former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Emeka Anyaoku, described Mr Osoba as a distinguished Nigerian who helped in shaping the Daily Times of Nigeria into one of the best newspapers in the country.

