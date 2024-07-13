President Bola Tinubu on Saturday appointed heads of several federal government agencies.

The appointments were announced in separate press releases by his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale.

President Tinubu approved the appointment of Tosin Adeyanju as the new executive secretary of the National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF).

Mr. Adeyanju is an accomplished administrator, and good governance advocate.

The president said he expects the new chief executive officer to ensure transparency and efficiency in the operations of the agency to actualise the objective of the NLTF as a driver of good causes in Nigeria.

President Tinubu also approved the appointment of Silas Agara as the new director-general of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

Mr. Agara is an entrepreneur and sports administrator who previously served as the deputy governor of Nasarawa State.

The president said he anticipates an overhaul of the NDE for optimal performance in designing and implementing programmes to combat mass unemployment.

He also has approved the appointment of Umar Mohammed as the new director-general of the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA).

Mr. Mohammed is an architect, and also, a construction technology and environment professional.

The president stated the he expects improved outcomes in the agency’s objective of operating and maintaining hydrological stations nationwide, as well as carrying out groundwater exploration and monitoring using various scientific techniques in order to provide hydrological and hydrogeological data needed for planning, design, execution and management of water resources and allied projects.

President Tinubu also approved the appointment of Baffa Agundi as the new director-general of the National Productivity Centre (NPC).

Mr Agundi is a former majority leader of the Kano State House of Assembly. He was also Principal Registrar of the Kano State High Court of Justice.

The president anticipates the director-general’s utmost dedication and patriotic zeal in driving the Centre’s mandate of developing a national culture of excellence in operational efficiency and institutionalising a performance-driven orientation toward measurable productivity in the citizenry for the overall enhancement of service delivery and quality of life across the nation.

President Tinubu has approved the appointment of Saleh Abubakar as the new director-general of the National Agency for the Great Green Wall (NAGGW).

Mr. Abubakar is a highly experienced public administrator with decades of experience across several sectors.

The president stated that he expects diligence and dedication in driving the agency’s mandate of empowering communities to combat land degradation, enhance food security, and build resilience to climate change through sustainable interventions and education.

