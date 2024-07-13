The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) may again clash over the enforcement of the digitalised Central Motor Registry (e-CMR) in the country.

The Force had, in a statement on Saturday by its spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, announced that it would commence the enforcement within the next 14 days.

Mr Adejobi said the action aims to rejuvenate and digitise the motor vehicle registration system to combat insecurity in the country.

“As part of the efforts of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, NPM, PhD, to enhancing the security of lives and property, the Nigeria Police Force is set to commence the enforcement of the digitalised Central Motor Registry (e-CMR) within the next 14 days, specifically on the 29th of July, 2024, to rejuvenate and digitalise the motor vehicle registration system, significantly bolstering our nation’s safety and security framework,” he stated.

He also explained that the CMR, as a digital tool, would help the police to access real-time repositories of motor vehicle data in the country and further support the police in fighting against vehicle-related crimes.

The spokesperson said Mr Egbetokun had ordered the full publicity of the development and its enforcement across the country.

He added that the Force, while seeking the understanding and support of all well-meaning Nigerians and residents on this initiative, remains committed to leveraging technology and strategic approaches to enhance public safety and national security.

Mr Adejobi said the enforcement of the e-CMR is necessary to ensure a safer and more secure environment for vehicle ownership and decimate the trend of vehicle theft by significantly reducing the possibility of selling stolen vehicles in the country.

“We therefore urge all vehicle owners and users to embrace and key into this initiative promptly for optimum safety and security,” he said.

However, in reaction to the proposed operation, the FRSC insisted that it is not the duty of the police to demand the e-CMR from drivers.

The commission said it had received the information about the police commencing the operation and that its management would meet soon and respond appropriately.

“I just saw the development myself, so the management would go through it and we will issue a statement on it as soon as possible,” Olusegun Ogungbemide, its spokesperson, told PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview on Saturday.

The disagreement over which of the two organisations should enforce the e-CMR is not new. There was a similar disagreement in 2004.

At the time, the FRSC asserted that the police did not have the authority to demand the e-CMR from drivers in the country.

The commission advised the police under the then IGP, Tafa Balogun, to ask his men to stop demanding the e-CMR document from motorists nationwide, saying it had the mandate to keep records of motor vehicles in the country.

“In the last meeting of the Joint Tax Board in March 2004, there was a resolution to urge the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Tafa Balogun, to intervene on the issue of e-CMR by directing the various Police commands across the country to cease demanding this document from road users,” Yakubu Attah, the then FRSC spokesperson, said.

