The Stop Tuberculosis (TB) Nigeria Initiative has launched a privatesector strategy to end TB in Nigeria, calling on private-sector leaders to join in the fight against the disease.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, made this known on his X handle on Friday.

The minister stated that Nigeria leads TB case detection and called on the private sector to join the fight.

He said “We know the statistics, we are leading in case identification, and the government and its development partners are doing their part. Now, it’s time for the private sector to join in the fight against tuberculosis in Nigeria.”

Call for partnership

Mr Pate said TB continues to pose a significant threat in our country, disproportionately affecting the most vulnerable and marginalised populations, including the poorest and socially excluded individuals.

He said although there has been progress, there are still obstacles, adding that the resources required to maintain and scale up efforts are vast and the burden in healthcare systems is significant.

“This isn’t just a health concern, but a social and economic issue that concerns everyone, either directly or indirectly,” the minister said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

The minister explained that by engaging the private sector in the fight against TB, the government aims to collaborate with dynamic partners who can enhance and scale impact, amplifying collective efforts to combat this disease.

He believes that combining private sector funds with the government will amplify impact and save lives.

Mr Pate said: “We have the tools and knowledge to combat TB effectively, but we need your support. Imagine the impact of a strategic partnership where the Nigerian private sector leaders raise $25 million for TB initiatives, and the government and development partners match it.

“Together, we can ensure that our resources are used efficiently, effectively, and transparently, with a plan to monitor our progress over time.”

Advocacy

According to Mr Pate, the First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, and the wife of the Lagos State Governor, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, with other first ladies advocated for the fight against TB.

He said their leadership and advocacy have raised awareness about the importance of addressing TB, motivating people from all walks of life to take action.

The minister expressed gratitude to the development partners for their vital support in the fight against TB.

He said: “We also owe a great deal to our development partners, such as USAIDGH and the Stop TB Partnership Nigeria, Agbami Parties, GlobalFund, UNOPS, USAIDGH, KncvNigeria, Institute of Human Virology Nigeria, and other partners whose unwavering support, resources, and expertise have significantly advanced our efforts.

“Also, a global health icon, Peter Piot, has greatly influenced our TB strategies with his pioneering work, dedication, and guidance. His leadership and commitment continue to inspire us, Mr Pate said.

Global Plan to End TB

The Global Plan to End TB, (2023-2030 ) is a plan for ending TB as a public health challenge by 2030.

Developed by the Stop TB Partnership, this plan provides a roadmap of priority actions and estimates the financial resources required to achieve this goal.

Building on the previous plan it aligns with global commitments made at the 2018 United Nations high-level meeting on TB.

The plan includes funding needs for TB care, prevention, and research into new tools.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

