President Bola Tinubu has received the news of the tragic collapse of a school building, which resulted in multiple deaths and many surviving victims in Jos, Plateau State, with profound grief.

Presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The state government said 22 persons died and 132 others were injured in the incident.

President Tinubu described the unfortunate incident as a huge loss to the nation, as well as a devastating development – too excruciating to imagine.

He condoled with the bereaved families and the people and Government of Plateau State.

President Tinubu commended emergency responders, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), security agencies, and all citizens involved in the search, rescue, and resuscitation efforts.

The president assured the people of Plateau State of his fervent support at this difficult time.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

