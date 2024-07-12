President Bola Tinubu has received the news of the tragic collapse of a school building, which resulted in multiple deaths and many surviving victims in Jos, Plateau State, with profound grief.
Presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.
The state government said 22 persons died and 132 others were injured in the incident.
President Tinubu described the unfortunate incident as a huge loss to the nation, as well as a devastating development – too excruciating to imagine.
He condoled with the bereaved families and the people and Government of Plateau State.
President Tinubu commended emergency responders, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), security agencies, and all citizens involved in the search, rescue, and resuscitation efforts.
The president assured the people of Plateau State of his fervent support at this difficult time.
