The House of Representatives has waded into the face-off between the Police Service Commission(PSC) and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, over recruitment into the force.

This followed the adoption of a motion on urgent public importance by Mitema Obordor (PDP, Bayelsa) during plenary in Abuja.

The motion is titled: ” Resolving the Impasse: An Urgent Need to Investigate and Settle Lingering Police Recruitment Dispute Halting the 2023/2024 Police Recruitment.

The commission and the NPF have been having a running battle over the recently conducted recruitment.

The police had alleged that the exercise was marred with corruption and irregularities.

Presenting the motion, Mr Obordor said the Nigeria police are under the supervision of the PSC, which has the power to appoint, promote and dismiss all officers of the Nigeria police force (NPF), except the IGP.

This, he said, was with the objective of brokering a relationship of trust and confidence between the public and the police.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

He said that in view of the population of Nigeria and the security situation in the country, the ideal police-to-citizen ratio in Nigeria ought to be one police officer to 200 citizens.

He, however, said the country currently has a ratio of one police officer to 650 citizens, indicating a significant shortfall in the Nigerian police strength.

This, he said, was far below the United Nations recommendation of one police officer to 450 citizens.

He said the lingering dispute between the PSC and the IGP resulted in an impasse and had regrettably halted the ongoing recruitment process for almost ten months;

He said there is a critical need to strengthen the Nigerian police force by setting a ratio of one police officer to 200 citizens.

He said it was imperative to adopt the United Nations recommendation of a ratio of one police officer to 450 citizens to address the escalating security challenges facing our nation.

He added that the shortage of police personnel had reduced police presence in communities, thereby leading to a surge in crime rates as criminals took advantage of the situation.

Adopting the motion, the House urged its Committees on Police to investigate the root cause of the lingering dispute between the PSC and the IGP.

READ ALSO: Reps probe suspended school feeding programme

This, it said, was with the aim of resolving the dispute, and proceeded with the recruitment process without further delay, and to report to it with recommendations within four weeks.

The House also urged the federal government to provide adequate funding and resources necessary to support recruitment and training of police officers.

It also urged the federal government to increase the number of police personnel to be recruited and, in doing so, ensure federal character provisions as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution strictly adhered to.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

