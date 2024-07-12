The American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola, Adamawa State, said it is offering tuition scholarships to young students in Nigeria and other African countries in celebration of its 20th anniversary.

The university is also launching a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) initiative for senior secondary schools in Adamawa State, aiming at fostering greater interest among students in science, technology, and the health sciences.

This is contained in a statement by the university’s Interim Registrar and Vice President, Administration, Daniel Okereke.

Scholarships

Under the scholarship terms, incoming students will receive tuition fee discounts ranging from 10 to 50 per cent, depending on the programme they enrol in.

Mr Okereke said the institution is offering the most substantial discounts in Nursing, Public Health, and Engineering– Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Electrical/Electronics Engineering, and Telecommunications Engineering.

“The scholarship awards reaffirm the institution’s commitment to offering quality education to deserving students, regardless of their economic or social background,” he said.

He added that entering graduate students will enjoy a 50 per cent tuition fee remission from the fall 2024 semester as part of the 20th anniversary scholarship offers.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

He added that the graduate scholarships are available to candidates enrolled in the AUN/UNICEF M.Sc. in Communication for Social and Behavior Change, Masters of Business Administration, and Professional Masters in Information and Communication Science, and Masters in Telecommunication and Wireless Technologies, “all of which are offered in hybrid modes, and well as the regular Masters and doctoral degrees in Software Engineering, Information Systems, Computer Science, Business Administration, and Entrepreneurship.”

According to the statement, President of the university, DeWayne Frazier, described the scholarships as a development that aims at motivating young Nigerians to choose to earn their first degree in their home country before seeking to further their education abroad, adding that AUN offers the same quality global education as obtained overseas at a fraction of the cost.

He said the scholarships will also alleviate some of the hardships AUN parents face, some of whom have many members of their family attending the university.

He said the fields of Nursing, Public Health, and Engineering have been highlighted to boost enrollment by students in the local communities and address the shortage of skilled professionals in these areas in the North-east region, which he noted faces numerous socioeconomic challenges as it emerges from the aftermath of a decade-long insurgency.

Mr Frazier added that it is a further gesture of appreciation to the many AUN parents and alumni “whose faith and belief in the university’s philosophy have become its most valuable assets.”

He said: “We are thrilled to offer the new 20th Anniversary Tuition Scholarships in celebration of the two decades of the American University of Nigeria. These scholarships aim at recognising the outstanding achievements of our students as well as bolstering opportunities for more enrollment across the nation and the African continent. We are urging students to take advantage of this new programme as there will never be a time that the university fees are this competitively priced. Help us celebrate our 20th anniversary at AUN.”

About AUN

The private university, established by former Nigerian Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, in 2003, commenced academic activities in 2004.

The institution currently offers 33 majors and 14 minors in academic programmes under seven Schools – Arts & Sciences, Business & Entrepreneurship, Information Technology & Computing, Law, Engineering, Basic Medical & Allied Health Sciences, and the Graduate School.

“AUN’s distinctive American-style liberal arts education focuses on community impact, aiming at learning and research outcomes to address the diverse socioeconomic challenges prevalent in the North-east region, Nigeria and the African continent,” Mr Okereke said.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

