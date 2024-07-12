The governing council of the Federal College of Education, Technical (FCET), Akoka has confirmed the release of the Deputy Registrar of the College, Chris Olamiju.

Also released was a security officer in the college, Friday Otobong, who was also reportedly arrested by the State Security Services (SSS) alongside Mr Olamiju.

The Chairman of the council, Olatunde Adenuga, told PREMIUM TIMES Thursday evening that Mr Olamiju was with him in the car after he secured his release from the SSS.

“We are just coming from the SSS, he has been released tonight,” Mr Adenuga said.

In a statement obtained by PREMIUM TIMES Thursday, the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) had accused the SSS of “abducting” Mr Olamiju at about 3 a.m. on Thursday from his residence at the college’s senior staff quarters in Akoka, Lagos.

“The operation was conducted in a manner likened to Gestapo tactics by operatives of the State Security Services (SSS),” it noted.

Meanwhile, when PREMIUM TIMES contacted the SSS, its spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, denied the allegation, clarifying that “the DSS doesn’t abduct and has never abducted.”

According to Mr Afunanya, Mr Olamiju was once invited by SSS but he has since been released to the ministry of education after “coming to a resolution.”

“It is a lie. We didn’t abduct him. There is a deputy registrar I am aware was troublesome and was invited to our office. When they brought him, the issue was sorted out and he was released to officials of the Ministry of Education. They are long gone,” he said.

Alleged arrest

According to COEASU, Mr Olamiju was assaulted during the “invasion,” adding that his personal belongings including documents, phones, and laptops were confiscated, reportedly causing chaos and fear among residents of the quarters.

The union wrote: “At present, Mr Olamiju’s wife, children, and other family members are experiencing deep trauma and disorientation.

“This is happening despite the presence of the Chairman and members of the Governing Council at the college for the past three days on a fact-finding mission aimed at resolving the ongoing impasse.

“The DSS raid on Mr. Chris Olamiju’s residence demonstrates a profound disrespect toward the council members.”

In a live video on Facebook, the protesting workers were seen insisting that the Provost of the college, Wahab Azeez, would never be allowed to his office or continue with his administration despite a resolution reached with the Minister of State for Education, Yusuf Sununu.

They linked the arrest of the Mr Olamiju to Mr Azeez’s efforts to “provoke the protesting workers into falling into his trap to go violent so that the college will be shut so he can come to office.”

When contacted, the provost said he heard the news just like anyone and has no link with the development. He said as the chief security officer of the college, he was also surprised about the development.

He confirmed that he once reported the daily protest on the campus to relevant authorities and that since the intervention of the education ministry he never communicated with anyone to arrest anybody.

He said he is also in contact with the new council leadership to find out Mr Olamiju’s whereabouts.

He said: “What my accusers don’t understand is that within the last five years of my tenure as provost no one was harassed, suspended, or dismissed. Even those who experienced such before my appointment got their issues resolved under my watch.

“What they have refused to tell the public is that we blocked the loopholes and it has not been business as usual since my appointment. I’m a man of due process and that is what they don’t want. Lies can fly for many years, it will take a second for truth to catch up with it. The gang-up has a lot of connotations but we must not surrender to blackmail and cheap propaganda.”

The provost said the law is clear about his tenure of office and that since the protesters are not the appointing authorities, they cannot determine his exit.

“Rather than taking laws into their hands why don’t they approach law court? Was I appointed by their affirmation alone? If there are allegations against me, why will they be the judge in their own cases? But I know the new governing council is addressing everything,” he added.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt Mr Olamiju was asked to return to the SSS office in Lagos on Monday.

Backstory

Despite signing resolutions reached at a reconciliatory meeting chaired by Mr Sununu a few days ago, some workers of FCET have continued to threaten a showdown should Mr Azeez return to the office.

The workers, who had engaged in prolonged protest since 27 May over the tenure of the provost, have locked up his office and those of other principal officers, denying them access to the offices for more than a month.

Signed by the representatives of the ministry, the newly inaugurated governing council of the college, and the staff unions, the resolutions included the reopening of the office of the college’s provost and his return to the office.

The workers were also ordered to stop the prolonged protest and governing council members were asked to meet with them to address the workers.

The governing council under the leadership of Mr Adenuga has since been on ground in the college to address the issues.

