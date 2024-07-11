The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said it has uncovered Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists’ plans to launch widespread attacks in different parts of Nigeria, confirming a PREMIUM TIMES exclusive report published on Wednesday.

“We are aware of some of the plans to target some critical infrastructure in the country,” said the Director of Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, a major-general, during a press conference on Thursday alerting the public to the possible terrorist attack.

“Accordingly, we have emplaced measures to forestall such plans because some of such plans have been frustrated.”

Almost 24 hours before the coming of the military’s official confirmation, this newspaper reported that Nigeria’s security and intelligence agencies had been put on alert for ISWAPS’ possible suicide bombing attacks on prisons and oil and gas facilities.

As of the time of our reporting on Wednesday, the public had yet to be aware of the threat and the information about it was still trickling down the hierarchies of the security and intelligence agencies.

Our report cited an intelligence memo dated 10 July alerting the personnel of one of Nigeria’s security agencies to possible suicide bombing attacks by ISWAP and calling for more vigilance.

We were reliably informed that all relevant agencies had been instructed also to heighten their vigilance.

The ISWAP threat came about 12 days after suicide bombings were recorded in Gwoza in Borno State, north-east Nigeria.

The 29 June suicide attacks, in which at least 20 persons died, were reportedly coordinated by a Boko Haram faction.

Boko Haram is a rival group from which ISWAP broke away.

With the military saying on Thursday that both ISWAP and Boko Haram were planning the attacks on national infrastructure, it means a possible collaboration between the two groups cannot be ruled out. It could also mean that each group is planning to outdo the other in a supremacy struggle.

Potential targets

The intelligence information this newspaper obtained on Wednesday indicated that security agencies received a high-level alert to brace up for widespread attacks by ISWAP on Nigeria’s critical infrastructure.

Facilities specifically mentioned as possible targets included the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja, North-central Nigeria; the Kaduna Central Prison in Kaduna State, North-west; the Port Harcourt Maximum Prison in Rivers State, South-south, and Kirikiri Correctional Center in Lagos State, South-west.

Another potential target mentioned in the memo was the Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano (AKK) pipeline, a 614km-long pipeline being developed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to transport natural gas from the south to the north-central geopolitical zone of Nigeria.

Clarion call to citizens

Mr Buba assured citizens on Thursday that the military and other security agencies had put measures in place to avert the terrorist attacks.

He also called on the citizens to support the military in the fight against terrorists by fishing out collaborators living among them in their communities.

He said terrorists are enemies of the people that must be fought and defeated.

He said troops were confronting vicious enemies that were constantly trying to kill citizens.

“In this fight, citizens must understand that we must never compromise on security. Otherwise, everyone’s security will be compromised,” Mr Buba said.

He added, “This is a situation that cannot be over-emphasised for us to live in safety and security.

“The military is doing what is needed by forcing the terrorists to pay a price for every act of aggression against citizens of the country.

“We recognise and have included this as part of our strategy to win the war.

“Overall, we have no choice but to fight for the safety and security of our citizens, to safeguard our nation and preserve our way of life as a people.”

When contacted earlier on Wednesday, Mr Buba told this newspaper that he had not received any information concerning the ISWAP threat.

Also, the spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, an assistant commissioner of police, did not respond to PREMIUM TIMES’ phone calls and a text message sent to him before filing the report on Wednesday.

However, two other agencies contacted by PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday confirmed they were on alert to ward off dangers but did not explicitly confirm the ISWAP threat.

The spokesperson for the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), whose facilities were believed to be part of the primary targets of the potential attacks, Umar Abubakar, said his organisation would not take the threat for granted, even though he has yet to receive any information about it.

Similarly, the spokesperson for the maritime arm of the Nigerian Armed Forces, Adams Alliu, a commodore, without specifically addressing the fresh ISWAP threat, said the Nigerian Navy is keeping 24-hour surveillance on the maritime space, including the creeks.

The ISWAP threat is coming on the heels of the 29 June attacks on Gwoza in Borno State.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that within three hours, female suicide bombers detonated improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at various locations in Mararaban Gwoza and Pulka. A factional Boko Haram leader, Ali Ngulde, controls the territories from his Mandara Mountain camp.

The newspaper also reported that the use of female suicide bombers was a tactic of Boko Haram and was last used about three years ago before the recent Gwoza incidents.

ISWAP recently escalated its offensive against Nigerian troops fighting insurgency in Northern Nigeria.

In recent times, the terrorist group has also laid claim to some major attacks on national infrastructures and facilities.

In 2022, the group claimed responsibility for the attack on Kuje prison, where inmates were freed in Abuja.

The terrorists claimed responsibility in a video released following the attack.

Nigerian troops have also recently recorded notable victories against terrorist groups.

Last week, the troops of the Nigerian Army, deployed for a special clearance operation in Sambisa Forest, eliminated 11 ISWAP terrorists, according to a Nigerian Army statement.

The army said the feat was achieved when troops attacked the terrorists’ enclave in Jongo Village within the notorious Sambisa Forest.

It noted that the troops targeted the enclave and engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun battle, killing some while others fled in disarray. The army also said it recovered some weapons from the terrorists.

