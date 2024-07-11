Bashir, the outspoken son of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, has attacked President Bola Tinubu and his father’s successor, Governor Uba Sani, predicting that both will be voted out of office in 2027 for ”non-performance”.

Bashir El-Rufai, in a series of posts on social media, ranted against the indictment of his father of mismanaging about N423 billion and described the probe by the Kaduna State House of Assembly as political intimidation.

He alleged that outside forces were teleguiding the Kaduna State government in the probe, asking supporters to be patient as those behind it would not succeed.

Bringing President Tinubu under his fury, the junior El-Rufai said the IMF and World Bank could not save the president, and his strategies in controlling Lagos cannot work in Nigeria.

“Nobody is too big to be ‘elected out of office’ by the people. It will happen & wallahi nothing will happen. So forget all these intimidations flying up and down. Let us be patient.

“Even IMF & World Bank no go save una that time. Political strategist una. That one na for Lagos,” Bashir stated.

He added that no one could force him to support a failed government.

“I didn’t call names o, but due to their guilt, they already know who is being spoken about. Wallahi, none of you will force anyone to support this utter failure of governance disguised as a useless, dangerous ethnocentric political strategy,” Mr El-Rufai said on X.

The outburst came amidst the probe of his father’s administration in Kaduna by state lawmakers who accused it of mismanaging loans it obtained between 2015 and 2023.

President Tinubu lost Kaduna State to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election despite the former governor’s efforts.

However, since the Senate dropped him in controversial circumstances after being nominated for ministerial appointment by Mr Tinubu, Mr El-Rufai has reportedly kept a distance from the president.

