Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, Nigeria’s minister of women affairs, has announced a N1 million bounty on Magnus Okpalannadi, 62, who allegedly raped his three-year-old daughter.

This was contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday by the ministry spokesperson, Grace Njoku.

Mrs Kennedy-Ohanenye stated that the ministry received a report that Mr Okpalannadi, a resident of Onitsha, Anambra State, was alleged to have been sexually molesting his little daughter.

When it was found out, he was said to have disappeared before he could be apprehended.

“President Bola Tinubu-led administration has zero tolerance for child abuse and molestation.

“Hence would ensure the immediate prosecution of the pedophile to serve as a deterrent to would-be perpetrators,” she said.

The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to creating a safe environment for its citizens.

Mrs Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye further pledged the government’s resolve to protect the rights of every Nigerian child, woman and vulnerable and uphold their dignity.

PREMIUM TIMES, on 10 July, reported the arraignment of a 65-year-old cleric who allegedly raped a 10-year-old girl, still in Anambra State.

The accused, Francis Ogwu, lives in Umuike village in Awka. He is a pastor and general overseer of Jesus House of Joy Church, Awka. The survivor was his domestic worker.

The man committed the offence on 27 June at his residence, the police prosecutor told the court during his arraignment.

ALSO READ: Nigerian police seek stringent laws against withdrawal of rape cases

The magistrate, Genevieve Osakwe admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N500,000 with one surety in like sum after he pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement.

This newspaper had earlier reported Mr Ogwu saying that he committed the act because his wife starved him of sex.

“The problem with my wife is that each time I wanted her, she would tell me that she was fasting or doing night vigil,” the man said.

(NAN)

