The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Samuel Ogbuku, has said that the commission is not competing with the governors of the state that make up the Niger Delta region.

Mr Ogbuku stated this on Wednesday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on the first day of the Niger Delta Stakeholders Summit, which was a pre-summit technical session.

The four-day summit, organised by the NDDC, is meant to develop strategies and articulate a roadmap for the development of Nigeria’s Niger Delta region.

“We have no intention of clashing with or competing against state governors in the region,” the NDDC MD, Mr Ogbuku, said while addressing participants at the summit.

“Instead, we aim to collaborate as development partners to facilitate the rapid progress of the Niger Delta region.”

The nine states which make up the Niger Delta region are Rivers, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta State, Edo, Imo, and Ondo.

Mr Ogboku said, “We will focus on completing capital projects; only projects that add value to the Niger Delta region will be approved. Our commitment is to work together towards transforming the region in accordance with the eight-point presidential priorities and the demands of the NDDC Act of 2000,” he said.

The current NDDC management, since it was set up in August 2023, appeared to have successfully moved the commission away from scandals and internal wrangling which had bedevilled it in the past.

The NDDC management anchors its activities on its new policy called Triple-T policy – Transiting from Transaction to Transformation.

The NDDC MD said, “The agitations in the Niger Delta region have moved from carrying arms to intellectual agitations where we tell governments what we want in the region.”

Other speakers at the summit include the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and a member of the Presidential Economic Committee, Patrick Okigbo.

“One of the problems in the Niger Delta is that the region has been significantly de-industrialised,” Mr Okigbo said.

