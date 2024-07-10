The Police in Cross River State have presented cheques of N43 million to the families of 17 deceased officers who died while on duty in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in Cross River, Gyogon Grimah, presented the cheques to the families of the deceased officers in Calabar on Wednesday.

Mr Grimah said that the presentation was in line with the welfare programme of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

He said that the welfare programme of the inspector-general covers the serving, retired and deceased personnel of the force.

He urged the beneficiaries to make the best use of the financial support and desist from creating division in the family because of the money.

“I urge you all to make the best use of the amount for the prosperity of the family, especially the children of the deceased,” he said.

In another development, Mr Grimah said that the police in the state have arrested 20 suspected criminals across the state within the last four months.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

The commissioner, who spoke through the police spokesperson in the state, Irene Ugbo, said that out of the 20 suspects, 14 were arrested for cult-related activities and have been arraigned in court.

He said that the others were arrested for various crimes.

“The breakdown includes one rape suspect, three armed robbery suspects, one kidnap suspect and one suspect for unlawful possession of arms,” he stated.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

