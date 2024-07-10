The House of Representatives has said the Stephen Oronsaye Committee report on restructuring and rationalisation of the federal government parastatals, commissions and agencies cannot override its verdict.

The House Ad hoc Committee Chairperson on the Restructuring of Government Agencies, Parastatals and Commission, Ibrahim Isiaka, said this at the public hearing in Abuja on Wednesday.

The report, popularly known as the ‘Oronsaye Report,” was first issued in 2012 and sought to reduce the number of departments and agencies of the federal government.

Mr Isiaka allayed fears being expressed by some agencies, adding that there was nothing to fear in the restructuring as proposed by the white paper on the Oronsaye report.

He said the committee would not act without going through due process, saying, “We are not going to scrape your head behind you.”

According to him, whatever the white paper says, the only institution that can tamper with the scrapping of any agency, parastatals, or commission is the National Assembly, which is by an act of parliament.

Mr Isiaka said there would be recommendations but added that it must come through parliament.

He assured some of the agencies, commissions and parastatals that the lawmakers would treat every document justly.

According to him, in any area we have to establish, we will and where we need to enact a law we will do that.

The committee assured the agencies of a fair hearing, stating, “We will invite all organisations where you will have the opportunity to speak.”

“We assured you that many of the fears you are entertaining regarding laying off staff, we will not allow that and look into your document.”

President Bola Tinubu issued a directive to implement the long-held Oronsaye Committee report, which he described as his government’s move to cut the cost of governance.

The Federal Executive Council approved the full implementation of the Oronsaye Report on 26 February.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, inaugurated an eight-member Committee on 7 March.

The committee was saddled to implement recommendations in the report within 12 weeks.

Meanwhile, the National President of the Directors Guild of Nigeria and Chairman of the Federation of Registered Nollywood Guilds and Association, Okhai Ajingi, called for preserving Nigeria Film and Video Censored Board autonomy.

He said that this would safeguard the future of Nollywood, which he described as a vital cultural and economic asset.

“By upholding the NFCVB’s independence, the committee can ensure that Nigeria cinema thrives, entertains and inspires audiences domestically and internationally.

(NAN)

