The House of Representatives has queried the Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, for allegedly spending unrelated expenditures, including N45 million for a new year party and N20 million for sanitary pads.
She was also alleged to have spent N1.5 million on vehicle fuel.
The Chairperson, House Committee on Women Affairs, Kafilat Ogbara, led the interrogation of the minister over the non-payment of N1.5 billion to contractors despite of the fund release in Abuja.
Mrs Ogbara explained that the investigative hearing was aimed at uncovering the truth and not witch-hunting the minister and the officials of the ministry.
The committee also investigated alleged diversion of funds meant for contractors’ payment, following a petition from the contractors.
The committee also sought clarification on funds appropriated for the African First Lady’s mission and the whereabouts of the N1.5 billion meant for contractor payments.
Mrs Kennedy-Ohanenye, however, denied the allegations of misappropriation, overspending, and non-payment to contractors.
The procurement officer confirmed contractors’ claims, and the Director of Finance and Administration acknowledged only paying approved contracts.
It would be recalled that the committee had at its last sitting summoned the minister to appear before it to explain the rationale behind the non-payment.
The committee also ordered the stoppage of all 2024 contract processes by the Ministry of Women’s Affairs until the whereabouts of the money for the said contracts are determined.
(NAN)
