A member of the House of Representatives, Olajide Akinremi, has passed away.
Mr Akinremi, who until his death represented Ibadan North Federal Constituency of Oyo, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 51.
The spokesperson of the House, Akin Rotimi, confirmed the death of the lawmaker in a statement on Wednesday.
He stated that Mr Akinremi died after a brief illness.
“Until his demise, the Oyo legislator was a dedicated public servant known for his unwavering commitment to the development of his constituency and the country at large. His passion for service, coupled with his deep understanding of the needs and aspirations of his people, earned him the endearing title of ‘Jagaban’,” Mr Rotimi said in the statement.
The late lawmaker was first elected to the House in 2019 and won re-election in 2023.
During the House leadership contest, he indicated an interest in running for the deputy speakership but later withdrew.
He also served as the Chairperson of the House Committee on Science Research Institutes.
Mr Akinremi is the third member of the 10th House to die. Abdulkadir Danbuga died in October 2023, and Isa DogonYaro died in May 2024.
Wednesday’s plenary session is expected to be postponed or adjourned early to mourn the deceased.
