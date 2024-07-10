The Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society (NASFAT), an Islamic organisation headquartered in Nigeria, has congratulated the newly elected Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer.

This was contained in a statement signed by the organisation’s president, Ayodeji AbdulRauf, a copy of which was made available to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Starmer is now the UK Prime Minister after his party, the Labour Party, won Thursday’s general elections.

The new prime minister led Labour to a landslide election victory to defeat the Conservative Party. While Labour got 412 members of parliament, the Conservatives only managed to get 121.

In its congratulatory message, NASFAT emphasised the importance of fostering collaboration with the UK government to promote religious tolerance, social impact projects, and leadership training opportunities across NASFAT locations in the UK.

The group highlighted the significant presence of NASFAT in various UK cities, including Dartford, Millwall, Thamesmead, Woolwich, Barking and Dagenham, Grays Thurrock, Milton Keynes, Manchester, and Newcastle.

Collaboration

Mr AbdulRauf expressed NASFAT’s readiness to work closely with the new administration to enhance community relations and support initiatives that benefit Muslims and the wider society.

“We are committed to promoting religious tolerance and understanding through our sensitisation programmes,” he said.

“By collaborating with local councils and the government, we aim to empower our members and foster a community spirit that aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

The organisation noted that one of the key areas of focus for NASFAT is the development of leadership skills among its members.

He outlined plans for leadership training opportunities aimed at equipping members with the necessary tools to become effective agents of change within their communities.

He noted that such initiatives are crucial in ensuring that NASFAT members can contribute positively to the UK’s social and economic landscape.

Leveraging technology

Apart from the leadership training, NASFAT said it is committed to leveraging technology to advance its mission.

Mr AbdulRauf announced plans for digital Da’wah (proselytising) efforts that aim to reach diverse audiences and promote the values of Islam in a contemporary context.

NASFAT said: “These initiatives will include online educational programmes, webinars, and social media campaigns designed to engage and inform both Muslims and non-Muslims alike.

“We believe that by embracing digital platforms, we can spread our message of peace, tolerance, and community service more effectively,” Mr AbdulRauf stated. “Our goal is to build bridges and create a more inclusive society where everyone can thrive.”

The group expressed optimism that the new Prime Minister’s leadership would usher in a new era of cooperation and mutual respect, reiterating NASFAT’s commitment to working with the UK government and local authorities to achieve common goals and enhance the well-being of all communities.

