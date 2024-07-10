The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has announced that 12 additional state-owned tertiary institutions have uploaded their students’ data on the Fund’s Student Verification System (SVS).
NELFUND said on Sunday that only 36 of 151 state-owned institutions had uploaded their students’ data on the SVS, making their students ineligible for enrollment in the student loan scheme of the federal government.
The government agency expects students’ data from 48 state-owned universities, 49 state-owned polytechnics and 54 state-owned colleges of education.
Additional institutions
In a statement on Wednesday, the spokesperson for NELFUND, Nasir Ayitogo, said the total number of state-owned institutions eligible to take part in the student loan scheme has now increased to 48. He also listed the additional 12 state-owned institutions onboarded for the scheme.
He added that the agency expects students’ data from the remaining 121 state-owned institutions, including universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.
Mr Ayitogo said: “The Management of Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) is delighted to announce the onboarding of an additional twelve (12) state government-owned tertiary institutions to the student loan application portal.
“This expansion comes following the successful submission and verification of data completeness and accuracy required from the institutions”.
The Fund, therefore, urged the remaining institutions to hasten the process of submitting their students’ data to enable their students to benefit from the scheme.
“It also urges states whose data have been captured and successfully uploaded to urgently sensitise their students to apply, thereby bringing succour to students who are struggling financially whilst also bringing guaranteed revenue to the institutions,” he said.
List of compliant institutions
- Adamawa State University, Mubi
- Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri
- Borno State University
- Mohammed Lawan College of Agriculture, Borno State
- Edo State University, Uzairue
- Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti
- Gombe State University
- Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University, Imo State
- Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences Umuagwo
- Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria
- Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano
- Umaru Musa Yar’adua University, Katsina
- Katsina State Institute of Technology and Management
- Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero
- Confluence University of Science and Technology, Kogi state
- Lagos state university of education
- Lagos State University
- Nasarawa State University, Keffi
- Tai Solarin University of Education, Ogun state
- University of Medical Sciences, Ondo
- Osun State University
- University Of Ilesa, Osun State
- Government Technical College (Gtc), Ara Osun State
- Government Technical College (Gtc), Gbongan Osun State
- Government Technical College (Gtc), Ijebu-Jesa Osun State
- Government Technical College (Gtc), Ile-Ife Osun State
- Government Technical College (Gtc), Inisa Osun State
- Government Technical College (Gtc), Iwo Osun State
- Government Technical College (Gtc),Osu Osun State
- Government Technical College (Gtc), Otan Ayegbaju Osun State
- Osun State College Of Education, Ila-Orangun
- Government Technical College Ile-Ife
- Osun State College Of Technology
- Taraba State University, Jalingo
- Umar Suleiman College of Education, Gashua, Yobe State
- Zamfara State University, Talata Mafara.
- Abia State Polytechnic
- Benue State University, Makurdi
- College of Education, Waka-Biu
- University of Medical and Applied Sciences Enugu State
- Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology Wudil, Kano State
- Kwara State Polytechnic
- Lagos State University of Science and Technology
- Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University Lapai, Niger State
- Olabisi Onabanjo University
- Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic
- Taraba State Polytechnic
- Yobe State University
Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe
