President Bola Tinubu indicated Tuesday that his government would create a new livestock ministry as part of efforts to improve meat and dairy production and reduce violence between migrant herders and farmers.

The president announced the possible creation of the Ministry of Livestock Development at the State House, Abuja, during the inauguration of the Renewed Hope Livestock Reform Implementation Committee.

“When you have a great opportunity like this, why should Nigeria continue in conflict with the calibre of the people that are here?” the Nigerian leader said.

“This presents a unique opportunity also to delineate and establish a separate ministry called the Ministry of Livestock Development. We will develop the economy, give people the opportunity to excel.”

The Nigerian leader added, “Our vet doctors can give us the necessary opportunity to rear, crossbreed and stop the wanton killings, even animal feeds is a huge economy.”

Existing concerns

Thousands of people are killed annually in violence between migrant herders and local farming communities in many states in Nigeria. Some of the states where such violence occurs are Plateau, Benue, Kaduna and Taraba.

Previous governments’ efforts to end the violence have yielded little results, but Mr Tinubu expressed hope that his government would tackle the menace.

In 2016, under the watch of Nigeria’s former agriculture minister, Audu Ogbeh, a bill prohibiting cattle from roaming in cities and villages was considered to stop herdsmen from invading communities.

Mr Ogbe proposed the National Ranching Policy to solve the menace between sedentary farmers and migrant herders, noting that ranching remains the best solution to end the crises.

However, the initiative was criticised by many Nigerians at the time.

The implementation of the National Ranching Policy largely failed because the affected states refused to let go of their lands. The states noted that for their land to be used for such purposes, it must be acquired either by lease or purchase.

In 2019, the Buhari-led government announced the Rural Grazing Area (Ruga) programme for willing states to contribute large areas of land for the construction of animal husbandry settlements.

The move was also criticised by many Nigerians, while many state governors opposed it.

However, against the backdrop of the strident criticism of Ruga in parts of the country, the federal government in July 2019 suspended it and announced the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) in its place.

Still, the policy’s impact is not felt, as clashes between farmers and herders persist in some parts of the country.

The menace has prevented many farmers from accessing their farms amidst fear of being attacked or killed by armed herders.

On Tuesday, the Nigerian leader said he would chair the Renewed Hope Livestock Reform Implementation Committee while a professor and former electoral chief, Attahiru Jega, will be the co-chairperson.

“I’m here before you to inaugurate the committee for the implementation of the livestock in our beloved country. First, I must say thank you very much to those who said the solution is far, I said no, the solution is here. With these distinguished personalities, the name, the intellectual capacity, the majority of you have great experience and you want Nigeria to prosper,” Mr Tinubu said.

Opportunities and potentials

Mr Tinubu said the new plan would provide the impetus for Nigeria to finally take advantage of livestock farming, dairy products, and cold chain logistics, which collectively offer substantial commercial and economic advantages.

“We have seen the solution and opportunity, with this adversity that has plagued us over the years, and I believe the prosperity is here in your hands,” the president said.

He emphasised that the dairy industry contributes significantly to nutrition and food security by supplying essential proteins and vitamins through milk and its derivatives, such as cheese, yoghurt, and butter, and through its economic advantages.

Additionally, Mr Tinubu noted that efficient cold-chain logistics are crucial in maintaining the quality and safety of perishable goods from farm to market, thereby reducing food waste and ensuring a steady supply.

“This sector will boost agricultural productivity, enhance export opportunities and stimulate economic growth by fostering a robust value chain that benefits farmers, processors, herders, distributors and consumers alike,” he said.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, I hereby inaugurate the Renewed Hope Livestock Reform Implementation Committee in Nigeria. It is now in your hands, we are ready to work for the success of this programme and for the success of the entire nation. So we leave a Nigerian flag without stain to our children. Thank you very much.”

