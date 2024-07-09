The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) said it has confiscated substandard, falsified and banned agrochemicals in Sokoto’s major markets.
NAFDAC disclosed this on Monday, stating that the goods worth over N20 million were seen around the old market, kara market and central market.
According to the agency, the operation conducted by its Investigation and Enforcement/Federal Task Force on fake drugs and unwholesome processed food led to the arrest of four suspects.
Operation
The agency said during the operation it screened 17 shops, seized cartons of “endocoton super containing banned Paraquat.”
|
“Paraquat is a highly toxic herbicide that poses significant health risks and environmental hazards,” the statement reads in part.
NAFDAC’s raid resulted in the seizure of 2,096 cartons of SF MOE Soap, 223 cartons of SF Oxxo Purest Soap, and unregistered herbal preparations with pornographic pictorials, posing public health risks.
“The arrested individuals are under investigation, and the confiscated products will be processed according to regulations for substandard and falsified products,” the agency said.
NAFDAC reiterates its ban on Paraquat agrochemicals, pledging rigorous enforcement, and urges the public to report suspicious activities or products to its nearest office.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999