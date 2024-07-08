The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) has disclaimed reports that the Nigerian government has increased remuneration for corps members.

Nigerians who completed bachelor’s degrees or its equivalent under the age of 30 are mandated by law to participate in the one-year NYSC scheme. They are currently being paid N33,000 monthly allowance.

During his visit to the NYSC orientation camp in Ogun State on Saturday, the Director-General of the NYSC, Yusha’u Ahmed, a brigadier general, spoke on the possibility that corps members would have their allowances increased as soon as the negotiations on minimum wage negotiation are completed.

However, Mr Ahmed said his comments were misrepresented in some sections of the media where he was quoted as saying President Bola Tinubu has approved an increment for corps members, the NYSC spokesperson, Eddy Megwa, said in a statement on Sunday.

“For clarity’s sake, General Ahmed, while addressing corps members, said it is expected that they would benefit from the minimum wage when it is approved; he did not say the President has approved any increment in corps members’ allowance,” the statement reads in part.

Mr Megwa advised journalists to uphold tenets of verification in their reportage so as not to incite unnecessary apprehension among the scheme’s stakeholders.

“Meanwhile, as part of his oversight functions during Orientation periods, the DG advised the corps members on different issues relating to patriotism, entrepreneurship, security consciousness, and community development, among other issues of youth development for leadership roles,” he added.

NYSC allowance, minimum wage

The NYSC corps members’ allowance is usually determined based on the country’s minimum wage.

For instance, the corps members had their allowances increased from N19,800 to N33,000 in 2020, months after a new minimum wage of N30,000 took effect.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian government and the labour unions are currently negotiating a new minimum wage after the expiration of the N30,000 minimum wage. However, there is no new minimum wage yet, and it is unclear if this would be extended to the NYSC Corp members.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

