One person has died, and another is missing as a boat carrying traders capsised on Sunday in Jigawa State.

Per the police spokesperson in the state, Lawan Adam, 20 traders were travelling from Kwalgai in Auyo Local Government Area to neighbouring Hadin in Kaugama council when the boat capsised.

Mr Adam said local divers and the police rescued most of the victims after responding swiftly to a report of the accident.

“The rescue team was able to rescue eighteen (18) passengers alive, while two (2) female passengers were still searching”, Mr Adam said.

He said one of two missing persons, identified as Habiba Ado,18, of Kwalgai community, was later alive but died at a hospital in Auyo.

The police spokesperson said preliminary findings revealed that the accident was primarily caused by powerful waves and overloading that led to the driver losing control of the canoe.

“Efforts were being intensified to rescue the remaining missing woman while the rescued victims were all rushed to the hospital for medical attention,” the police spokesperson said.

