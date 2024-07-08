Troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force, North-East Operation Hadin Kai, have foiled an attempt by Boko Haram insurgents to vandalise power towers in Kasesa near Damaturu.

The troops achieved the feat in collaboration with hunter groups in the state.

The acting Assistant Director of the Army Public Relations Headquarters of the sector, Naziru Shehu, disclosed this to journalists in Damaturu on Sunday.

He said combined troops of Combat Team (CT) 7 of 27 Task Force Brigade conducted the operation on Saturday after receiving credible intelligence on the planned sabotage.

“On receipt of credible intelligence of BHT activities, troops swiftly laid a successful ambush on the terrorists.

“The terrorists abandoned a Toyota Corolla, 8 prepared Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), detonating cables, 2 damaged tyres as well as trade test card/certificate after the troops brought heavy volume of fire on them,” Mr Shehu said.

The spokesman said the Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, and Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai, W Shaibu, have commended the residents for their cooperation.

He urged the public to remain vigilant and always provide credible information to the security agencies on the movements of suspected persons in the areas.

(NAN)

