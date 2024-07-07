The management of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, Enugu State, has spoken on the death of a 100-level female student of the institution.

The death of the student

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the body of the deceased, Favour Okenyi, was found at the back of Eni-Njoku male hostel within the university premises on Friday evening.

Ms Okenyi, a student in the Department of Medical Laboratory Science of the university, went missing after attending her chemistry practical on Tuesday.

A video clip which showed her corpse dumped inside what appeared to be a gutter had circulated on social media.

‘We’re shocked’

Confirming the development, the spokesperson of the university, Okwun Omeaku, in a statement on Sunday, said the institution’s management was shocked by the discovery of the student’s body.

“The university administration is deeply saddened by the loss of our student and extends heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased for the tragic death of such a promising young student,” Mr Omeaku said.

The spokesperson said the university management was collaborating with security agencies and the family of the deceased student to uncover the circumstances surrounding her death.

He said uncovering the circumstances behind the student’s death would help the university to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the institution.

“We implore anyone in possession of useful information that could aid in the investigation to kindly reach out to the university administration,” he said.

