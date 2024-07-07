The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says it has fully restored the collapsed national electricity grid.

The TCN General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, disclosed this in a statement Sunday.

Nigeria’s electricity grid collapsed on Saturday, throwing several cities into darkness.

Informing their customers of the collapse, some of the nation’s distribution companies said the collapse occurred at around 3:10 p.m., affecting the power supply to their franchise areas.

TCN, in its statement, said the partial disturbance of the grid on Saturday was triggered by the unexpected tripping of three units of a power generating station.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) hereby states that there was a partial disturbance of the grid at about 15.09 hrs yesterday, 6th July, 2024.

“The system disturbance, which brings to three, the partial grid disturbances, with one total disturbance this year, is suspected to have been triggered by the unexpected tripping of three (3) units of a power generating station, which suddenly removed 313MW from the grid, causing system instability that led to the loss of bulk supply to a section of the national grid,” Ms Mbah.

Meanwhile, it said the system operator reacted to the sudden drop in generation, which led to a dip in frequency, by islanding a section of the grid, which includes the Ibom power station through which the company continued to feed Uyo, Aba, Itu, Eket, Calabar e.t.c even when the other section of the grid had no supply.

“Also, the operators commenced grid restoration efforts immediately after the incident. At about 21.57 hrs yesterday, the entire part of the grid that was affected by today’s incident was successfully restored,” she said.

