The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, will inaugurate on Wednesday 12 new judges of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The CJN will administer oaths to the 12 newly appointed judge-designates at the swearing-in ceremony billed to take place at 10 a.m. at the Main Courtroom of the Supreme Court, according to a statement by the Director of Press at the Supreme Court, Festus Akande, on Sunday. 57 existing ones, ultimately raising the number of FCT High Court judges to 69. Their inauguration will add 12 judges to the, ultimately raising the number of FCT High Court judges to 69.

The new appointees include Buetnaan Mandy Bassi from Plateau State; Ademuyiwa Olakunle Oyeyipo from Kwara State; Bamodu Odunayo Olutomi from Lagos State; Iheabunike Anumaenwe Godwin from Imo State; Odo Celestine Obinna from Enugu State; and Hauwa Lawal Gummi from Zamfara State.

The rest are: Sarah Benjamin Inesu Avoh from Bayelsa State; Maryam Iye Yusuf from Kogi State; Ariwoola Oluwakemi Victoria from Oyo State; Lesley Nkesi Belema Wike from Rivers State; Ibrahim Tanko Munirat from Bauchi State; and Abdulrahman Usman from Taraba State.

This inauguration comes on the heels of the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC) in May.

During its 105th meeting of the NJC held on the 15 and 16 of May, the council’s Interview Committee on the Appointment of Judicial Officers of all Superior Courts of Record in Nigeria recommended 86 candidates for appointment to the benches of various federal and state courts.

The council reviewed the committee’s report and recommended various candidates for judicial positions in the Court of Appeal and the High Court of the FCT. The council also recommended candidates for appointment as judges of the High Courts, the Sharia Courts of Appeal, and the Customary Courts of Appeal of various states.

The swearing-in of the recommended candidates follows the approval of the President for federal courts or state governors for state courts.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

