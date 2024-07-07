Armed persons have kidnapped two journalists, AbdulGafar Alabelewe and Abdulraheem Aodu, and some members of their families.

The kidnaps occurred in two separate incidents Saturday night in the same Danhono 2 community, Millenium City, Kaduna.

Mr Alabelewe, a correspondent for The Nation Newspaper and Chairman of the Correspondents Chapel in Kaduna, was kidnapped along with three members of his family.

In the same community, Mr Aodu, a correspondent for Blueprint Newspaper, was kidnapped alongside his wife.

A former Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Kaduna chapter, Adamu Yusuf, and another member of the union, Tajudeen Ajigbade, confirmed the incidents.

The Public Relations Officer of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mansir Hassan, confirmed the abductions to journalists, including PREMIUM TIMES. He said efforts are underway to locate and rescue the victims.

No group has claimed responsibility for the abductions. However, kidnapping for ransom is common in many parts of Kaduna and other parts of the country. The kidnaps are carried out by various armed groups, including those locally called bandits.

