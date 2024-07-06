The Police Command in Delta has apprehended three kidnap suspects and killed one in the state.
Spokesman of the command, Bright Edafe, who disclosed this to reporters on Saturday in Warri, also said that one AK-49 rifle was recovered from the suspects.
Mr Edafe said that the suspects were arrested at different locations between Monday and Friday by the police operatives deployed to Ughelli on special assignment.
While noting that the police team was led by Julius Robinson, Mr Edafe added that some hoodlums were also nabbed at different locations in the state.
“Acting on credible intelligence relating to the kidnapping of a male victim on May 17, 2024 at his residence in Adjakota, Ughelli South Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.
“And the victim was later murdered by the kidnappers.
“The operatives who on a special assignment, led by ASP Robinson cracked down on the deadly kidnapping syndicate responsible for the act.
“On July 1, 2024, the police team arrested one of the suspects in Oghara, Ethiope West LGA.
“Similarly, on July 4, 2024, the suspect led operatives to the arrest of two other members of the gang in Agwara and Agbarho Communities in Ughelli South and Ughelli North respectively,” he said.
Mr Edafe said that acting on the confession made by the suspects, the police operatives on Friday stormed the Oviri-Ogor bush where they encountered an attack from other gang members.
He said that during the ensuing gun duel, one of the hoodlums hiding in the bush sustained gunshot injuries.
The police spokesman said that the injured suspect was taken to the hospital and later died while receiving treatment.
Mr Edafe said that one AK-49 rifle was recovered in the suspects’ hideout, adding that investigation in the matter was ongoing.
(NAN)
