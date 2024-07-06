Adebayo Adeleke, founder of Supply Chain Africa and the Nigerian Food Security Project (NFSP), has urged young Nigerians to support steps being taken to address the country’s food security challenges.

Mr Adeleke made the call while speaking at a workshop on creating change and solving problems in food security at the University of Abuja.

Food security is a critical challenge facing many nations, and Nigeria, despite boasting abundant agricultural resources, is no exception.

In recent years, the country had been struggling to provide food supplies to its population amid elevated prices.

While youth involvement in agriculture is crucial, Mr Adeleke stressed the need for a multifaceted approach to addressing food insecurity.

“Many young people lack a deep understanding of food security. There’s simply no excuse for a nation with such fertile lands to be food insecure,” he said.

“Food security isn’t just about farming; it encompasses logistics, technology, and financial security for our farmers. Young Nigerians with skills in these areas can play a vital role.

“Imagine a young logistics expert creating an app to connect rural farmers directly with urban consumers, reducing transportation costs and waste,” he added.

Ageing farming population

Mr Adeleke highlighted the phenomena of ageing farming population and rural-urban migration as major threats to food security.

He explained that the average farmer’s age in some states ranges around 52 years, with attendant effect on needed agricultural manpower.

“With young people drawn to the allure of big cities, our agricultural workforce is shrinking. We need to change this narrative by showcasing the potential of the agricultural sector and offering opportunities that are attractive to young Nigerians,” he said.

“Young Nigerians, with their energy and innovative spirit, are the key to unlocking food security for our nation.

“We need them to get involved, volunteer with agricultural projects, support local farmers’ markets, advocate for food security policies and together, we can ensure a food-secure future for all Nigerians,” he said.

